It looked bad when it happened.
It is bad.
Fearful almost from the minute he fell late during Wednesday’s loss to No. 3 Maryland in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge that he’d hurt his knee, Notre Dame sophomore guard Robby Carmody knows now another tough truth — he’ll miss the second half of the season for a second straight year with a season-ending injury.
Notre Dame announced early Thursday afternoon that the injury Carmody suffered to his left anterior cruciate ligament will require surgery and sideline him for the rest of the year. Carmody missed the back half of his freshman year after undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He played in nine games last season.
Having appeared in only 16 games his first two seasons, Carmody will have three full seasons of eligibility remaining starting next fall. He’ll have to petition the NCAA if he plans to return for a fourth year, which would be his sixth season.
Carmody was hurt in the closing minute Wednesday when he drove baseline and attempted a right-handed dunk. Fouled on the play, the 6-foot-5, 201-pound Carmody landed awkwardly on his left leg, then crumpled to the Xfinity Center floor. Carmody then looked to the bench, grabbed his left leg and said, “My knee.” He tried to get up and walk but couldn’t.
Unable to shoot the two free throws, Carmody was helped to the bench. A wheelchair moved him from the bench to the locker room. He later was heard saying about his knee “I tore it.”
Carmody’s injury leaves the Irish with eight available scholarship players. A ninth, sophomore power forward Chris Doherty, has left the team with the intention of transferring.
Carmody averaged 5.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 13.8 minutes a game this season. He missed part of one game and all of another last month after suffering a concussion against Marshall. He also missed part of a game after re-injuring the left shoulder he hurt last season.
He was one of the few Irish to routinely play with an attacking, aggressive nature. Against the Terrapins. Against anybody.
“Carmody came out of the womb driving to the basket and knocking the (heck) out of people,” Irish coach Mike Brey said last month of the guard. “He’s going to come after you and go and even force some drives. He just knocks the crap out of people and that’s OK.”
Handling injuries again will be an issue this season for Notre Dame, which has lost a combined 106 games to player injury/illness since 2017-18. Carmody’s loss will add at least 24 more games to that tally.
Notre Dame (6-2; 0-1 ACC) returns to action Saturday at home in its conference home opener against Boston College (4-5; 1-0).
(3) comments
While watching the game against Maryland, it was actually a scrimmage for Maryland, I was disappointed in the fact that Notre Dame had no player who could penetrate and shoot a layup or pass to one of the big men if weak side help would stop him. Carmody was the only player who was able to do this a few times. His loss will really hurt this team which is already lacking talent and depth. I have reached the conclusion that Mike Brey's best years are behind him. He can't recruit the type of players that are needed to be an impact team in the ACC or any other major conference. In his defense, I will place about half of the blame on the administration. Because of academics he can't recruit about sixty percent of the available athletes. We can't have one and done or two and done players because they won't graduate. We can't recruit numerous players who meet the academic requirements of the NCAA but don't meet the requirements of Notre Dame. The same problems hurt the football program too. So we play in an arena that is mostly empty, have a student body that doesn't attend games, and lose whenever we play a quality team in front of a national TV audience. We are often told the school cares about football and basketball. Don't fall for that line. Villanova, a Catholic school, can win two national championships in a three year period. Our biggest achievement is one final four appearance in the 1970's. DISGRACEFUL!
P.S. - Prayers and best wishes to Carmody for a complete recovery.
I'm thinking Carmody won't be able to take a redshirt this year because he already did so last year. Can anyone verify this?
Apologize...didn't read article very closely until now.
