noiephoto03042021
Tribune Photo/Michael Caterina

NDInsider Tom Noie is talking Notre Dame men's basketball today. To join the discussion, click the link below:

https://www.jotcast.com/chat/notre-dame-mens-basketball-march-chat-10053.html

tnoie@sbtinfo.com

(574) 235-6153

Twitter: @tnoieNDI