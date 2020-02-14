MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (15-9; 6-7 ACC) vs. No. 7 Duke (21-3; 11-2).
WHERE: Cameron Indoor Stadium (9,314), Durham, N.C.
WHEN: Saturday at 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI
NOTING: Duke’s Tre Jones scored 13 points and Vernon Carey Jr., added 10 points and 10 rebounds in Monday’s 70-65 home victory over No. 8 Florida State. The Blue Devils overcame a season-high 21 turnovers. … Carey ranks fourth in the league in scoring (17.4), third in rebounding (8.8) and first in field goal percentage (.583). … Duke has won a league-high six straight games. … The Blue Devils are 5-1 at home in ACC play with the loss to No. 5 Louisville. … Duke has been ranked in every Associated Press poll this season. The Blue Devils have been as high as No. 1 (two weeks) and as low as 10. Duke has been ranked in 77 consecutive AP polls, second longest in the nation. … Duke returned one starter off last year’s team that finished 32-6, 14-4 and third place in the ACC. … The Blue Devils were picked this preseason to finish first in the ACC with 51 first-place votes. … Coach Mike Krzyzewski is 1,080-288 in his 40th season at Duke. … Duke has won at least 25 games in each of the last five years. … The Blue Devils lead the league in scoring offense (82.5 ppg.), scoring margin (+16.5), field goal percentage (.480), 3-point field goal percentage defense (.285) and blocked shots (5.88). … Duke leads the all-time series 25-7, 4-3 as ACC colleagues and 8-1 at Cameron. Notre Dame’s win in Durham was Jan. 16, 2016, 95-91. The Irish have lost five in a row in the series after winning three in a row and five of six. … Notre Dame and Duke rank first and second in the league in assists (16.9, 16.1). … This wraps a three-game road league swing in seven days for Notre Dame, which won Sunday at Clemson and lost Tuesday at Virginia. … Notre Dame is 0-4 against ranked teams this season, 0-3 in league play. … The Irish are 0-19 against ranked teams since their last win over Wichita State on Nov. 22, 2017. … Notre Dame has one more overall win and twice as many league wins than last season, when it finished 14-19, 3-15. … Duke enters the weekend in second place in the ACC, one game in the win column behind Louisville; Notre Dame is alone in seventh place.
QUOTING: “We’re going to have to score. We’re going to have to put up points. We’re going to have to make double-digit 3s and hopefully slow them down at spots enough to steal one. They’re really playing downhill and the energy in that building, it’s a different animal.” — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on playing at Duke.
— Tom Noie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.