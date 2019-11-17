MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (3-1) vs. Presbyterian (1-2).
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)
WHEN: Monday at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network Extra.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com@tnoieNDI
NOTING: Presbyterian freshman forward Owen McCormack scored 11 points in 17 minutes in Thursday’s 77-55 home loss to Morehead State. The Blue Hose trailed 36-19 at halftime. They shot 39.3 percent from the field, 25 percent from 3 and 55.6 percent from the foul line. … Presbyterian averages 60.0 ppg., and allows 77.7. … Cory Hightower, a native of Flint, Mich., leads the Blue Hose in scoring at 11.7 ppg. ... Located in Clinton, S.C., Presbyterian has an enrollment of 1,170. It has been a full-time member of Division I since 2012. … The Blue Hose return three starters off last year’s team that finished 20-16 overall, 9-7 and tied for fifth in the Big South. Its home attendance average was 538. … Last year’s Big South freshman of the year, Adam Flagler (15.9 ppg.) transferred in the offseason to Baylor. … Presbyterian was picked this preseason to finish 10th in the 11-team Big South. … Presbyterian’s win is over Virginia Military Institute in overtime. … This starts a stretch of six of the next seven on the road for the Blue Hose, who were 8-13 away from home last season. … These teams have never met. … Notre Dame is 4-2 all-time against schools from the Big South. The last Big South school to play at Notre Dame, Radford, won 63-60 last season. … Irish senior power forward John Mooney is averaging 18.6 points and 14 rebounds his last three games. He scored a career-high 28 points with 16 rebounds in Friday’s 74-64 victory over Marshall. … After scoring 65 points in the opener at No. 6 North Carolina, Notre Dame has averaged 81.6 its last three. ... Subtract guards T.J. Gibbs and Prentiss Hubb (a combined 16-for-34 for 47 percent) and the Irish are 7-for-42 (16 percent) from the 3-point line. ... This game caps a stretch of four home games in 10 days for Notre Dame, which has won its first three by an average of 24.6 points.
QUOTING: “It just shows us who we really are and just getting back to the culture that’s been established way before this, closing out games. We can do it. We’ll fight for each other through it all.” — Notre Dame senior T.J. Gibbs on winning close games at home this season.
—Tom Noie
