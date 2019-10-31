WHO: Notre Dame vs. Bellarmine
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).
WHEN: Friday at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network Extra.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com@tnoieNDI
NOTING: Alex Cook scored 20 points with nine rebounds and Ben Weyer, a preseason second team All-American selection, added 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 75-65 Bellarmine loss at No. 5 Louisville. The Knights led 35-33 at halftime before the Cardinals rode a 9-1 run to pull away late. Bellarmine shot 44.7 percent from the field, 29.4 percent from 3 and 81.8 percent from the foul line. It was outrebounded 40-26 … A private Catholic school of 3,970 located in Louisville, Bellarmine is in its final season of Division II competition before moving to Division I status and the Atlantic Sun Conference for 2020-21. … Bellarmine has been ranked second, third and seventh in various Division II preseason polls. It has qualified for the NCAA Tournament each of the last 11 seasons. … Bellarmine finished 28-5 overall, 14-4 and first place in the Great Lakes Valley Conference last season. The Knights are again picked to win the 16-team GLVC. … Notre Dame is coming off a 72-43 exhibition victory over Capital on Tuesday. Four Irish scored double figures led by power forwards Juwan Durham and John Mooney, who each had 12. … The Irish shot 45.3 percent from the field, 22.2 percent from 3 and 52.6 percent from the foul line. … Bellarmine is the alma mater of the late John MacLeod, who coached eight seasons at Notre Dame. … Notre Dame opens the regular season Wednesday at No. 9 North Carolina.
QUOTING: “All of sudden, that bench can shorten when it gets to crunch time. All the guys coming off the bench, we’re going to need all of them the way this thing goes.”
• Notre Dame coach Mike Brey after nine scholarship players all played at least 14 minutes in the exhibition opener.
— Tom Noie
