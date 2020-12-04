Might a third time be the charm for the Notre Dame men's basketball team? We may find out. Maybe.
The Irish have added a home game Sunday against Detroit Mercy. Tip-off is 7 p.m. The game will be televised on ACC Network.
Detroit Mercy, a member of the Horizon League, is the third different opponent plugged into this available weekend slot for Notre Dame. Previous potential games against No. 13 Tennessee (Friday) and Purdue Fort Wayne (Saturday) were canceled because those programs had coronavirus issues.
Notre Dame (0-1) has not played since Saturday's 80-70 loss at No. 8 Michigan State. Detroit Mercy opened its season Friday at Michigan State.
Fans are not permitted in Purcell Pavilion under the school's pandemic protocols.