SOUTH BEND — Once upon a college basketball time not that long ago, there was a certain standard around the Notre Dame men’s program that offered two words to ranked teams that traveled into town on those cold winter evenings.
Not tonight.
Competitiveness and toughness seldom were issues for the Irish. They would match the compete level and the toughness level and dish out plenty of their own over 40 minutes. Big plays were met by bigger plays from the Irish. Big shots were matched with bigger shots from the Irish. Sometimes punched early, the Irish would respond by punching back often.
As time wound down, you could strike up the band, get the crowd that didn't leave early to beat the traffic on their feet and count on another win against a ranked team. But there is no band and there is no crowd and, yet again, there is no win over a ranked team Wednesday against No. 20 Virginia Tech.
The losses that ranked teams used to carry out of the arena now are carted out by the home team. Notre Dame took another one Wednesday, 62-51. It was consecutive loss No. 28 since it last beat a ranked team, now three years and counting. Ten of those losses to ranked teams have come at Purcell Pavilion, now just another gym for just another program trying to keep from drowning to dominant teams in an unforgiving conference.
Following another 40 minutes of basketball, really after about 10 minutes the way this one quickly disintegrated, the streak remained alive for Notre Dame against teams with a number next to their names. Virginia Tech did almost everything right and right from the start in securing the 62-51 victory. The game wasn’t nearly that close. It felt so lopsided, so over so soon that the final numbers were wiped from the arena scoreboards before the teams even made it to their locker rooms.
Poof! Like this one never happened. Except it did.
What made it all seem so over so quickly was that it was so lopsided right from the jump. This one was a playground kind of a contest. Want to keep the court? Better be ready to battle. The Irish got smacked early and never really recovered.
“It’s kind of tough,” said junior guard Prentiss Hubb. “Our shots weren’t really falling (the Irish opened 2-of-12) and they came out really aggressive. We fought back a little bit.”
Hubb actually made mention of how the Irish were able to get back within nine. Like, that was a high point. Nine-point deficit alert! Whoohoo! They'll take it.
First time the teams played 17 days earlier in Blacksburg, Va., Mike Brey said the Hokies had treated the Irish like the junior varsity. The rematch felt worse. It wasn’t so much that the Hokies treated the Irish badly as they dismissed them. Like, yeah, you’re not going to get anything going tonight.
Notre Dame (5-9; 2-6 ACC) never did. At one point, it had twice as many turnovers (six) as baskets (three). That's just not good.
“I don’t want to see them again,” said Brey. “They’ve shut us down completely twice now. We’ve got no answers and I don’t know if I helped our guys enough offensively.”
Stop reading if you’ve heard this one before, which means you’re not likely to get to the end of this paragraph, let alone the column. On a night when the Irish needed toughness and needed it from the start, they got so very little of it that a game that some felt might be there for the taking slipped away long before halftime.
Notre Dame took a 2-0 lead on its first offensive possession. That's not news. On Wednesday, that was the only time the home team led. In its building. After having won two straight in the Atlantic Coast Conference. After looking for that elusive win over a ranked team. Less than nine minutes after taking that lead, the Irish were in a double-digit deficit. You know what came next.
Scramble time. Panic time. Shot-missing time. Unable to make the plays time. It’s a lot of the same, old stuff for Notre Dame, which doesn’t have enough toughness or talent to stick with teams above it in the league standings. Those are the haves. Notre Dame's among the have-nots.
Virginia Tech is good, there’s no denying that. Second-year coach Mike Young’s got some dudes. In this league, that’s a must. Notre Dame? Still too many duds. Gotta be a dude every single night in this league to have a chance. Pack or lunch, or have it handed to you. The Irish had it handed to them. Again.
Sigh.
“It’s just a heck of a group,” Brey said of the Hokies. “They’re tougher. They’ve got tougher guys.”
Hubb single-handedly kept this one from getting way out of control. He scored 17 of his team’s 22 points in the first half. He finished with 22 and was the only Irish to score double figures.
“I just wanted to make winning plays for my teammates,” Hubb said. “I just had to take it upon myself to do whatever I can to help my teammates win.”
Other than Hubb, there were a whole lot of disappearing acts from the home team.
Nate Laszewski couldn’t get going because he couldn’t get the ball. He was smothered by waves of defenders who took turns just kind of shutting him down. Dane Goodwin got the ball but couldn’t get it to fall. Juwan Durham fell into foul trouble and spent more time on the bench than in the lane. Making layups became a chore. Taking care of the ball became a chore.
Everything was an issue as the Irish trailed by as many as 15.
Three nights earlier, Notre Dame looked like the Notre Dame of old by going for 43 points in the second half. On Wednesday, Notre Dame didn’t get to 43 until a Goodwin drive with 6:45 remaining.
In. The. Game.
Notre Dame’s 57 points were a season low.
Where does Notre Dame go from here? Besides the obvious answer — Pittsburgh on Saturday — good question. Brey’s tried a little of everything in the last few weeks. Competitive drills in practice. Benching all five starters against Miami. Tough love. Killing them with kindness. It worked for a whole, until nothing really did Wednesday. Everything about this team has kind of run its course. And there's still 12 league games scheduled.
What button can Brey next push?
“I don’t know,” he said. “I may be running out of buttons.”
He's out of them. We're done with buttons. The Irish aren't very good and aren't going to get any better. The junior class still plays like freshmen. This is their fate. Just have to ride this out, wherever it might lead. Then what? Deal with that down the road.
• No. 20 VIRGINIA TECH 62, NOTRE DAME 51
At Purcell Pavilion
VIRGINIA TECH (62): Aluma 5-11 4-4 14, Mutts 7-13 0-2 14, Alleyne 7-14 0-0 15, Bede 1-6 0-0 3, Cone 1-6 0-0 3, Cattoor 4-9 1-2 13, N'Guessan 0-0 0-4 0, Bamisile 0-2 0-0 0, Maddox 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 5-12 62.
NOTRE DAME (51): Durham 1-4 1-2 3, Laszewski 3-4 1-3 7, Goodwin 3-13 2-2 8, Hubb 8-20 3-5 22, Wertz 3-9 1-2 7, Djogo 1-2 0-0 2, Morgan 0-2 0-0 0, Sanders 1-2 0-0 2, Zona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 8-14 51.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 31-22. 3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-24 (Cattoor 4-7, Alleyne 1-3, Bede 1-5, Cone 1-5, Aluma 0-1, Bamisile 0-1, Maddox 0-1, Mutts 0-1), Notre Dame 3-18 (Hubb 3-8, Djogo 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Goodwin 0-4, Wertz 0-4). Rebounds_Virginia Tech 44 (Aluma 12), Notre Dame 36 (Laszewski 10). Assists_Virginia Tech 13 (Mutts, Alleyne 4), Notre Dame 8 (Hubb 3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 17, Notre Dame 15.