SOUTH BEND — They knew what was coming and believed that after everything they had been through the last few years, even the last few days, they could handle all that awaited in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
And then Wednesday’s game against No. 21 Duke tipped just after 9 p.m., and Notre Dame played like it was effectively asleep at the switch.
Turnovers and poor defense and no rebounding dominated for a team that doesn’t turn it over and can play good position defense and get a board or two when required. It wasn’t anywhere near good enough against the Blue Devils, who came to town searching for who they might be in the coming weeks and months.
Fresh from its first win ever at Kentucky four days earlier, Notre Dame believed it knew, and on track toward someplace it hadn’t been in league play in too many seasons. Success. Wednesday was another big step for the Irish. They could feel it. They were ready. In some ways, it was a step.
Backward.
Shoved into an early double-digit deficit in its own building, Notre Dame never recovered. It was scramble mode basically for the final 34 minutes of a game the Irish never led. They couldn’t take care of the ball (12 turnovers), couldn’t guard (Duke shot 52 percent), couldn't rebounded (-10), couldn’t do anywhere near enough to win an ACC opener for the first time since 2017.
Instead of building off Saturday’s feel-good afternoon in Kentucky, Notre Dame (2-3; 0-1 ACC) labored through a miserable night in Northern Indiana, which ended in a 75-65 loss.
“Disappointing,” Irish coach Mike Brey said after his team lost a 24th consecutive game to a ranked team. “I thought we could give it a better shot tonight.”
For those who might have recorded the game to watch it later, some advice — don’t. Just delete it. Not much to see from this one if you hoped that the Irish had finally turned the ACC corner at home. Nope. They’re still stuck on the same street as last season, at least to start. Not enough offense. Not enough defense. Just not enough.
To say that Blue Devils (3-2; 1-0) dominated might be too kind. They overwhelmed the home team from the opening tip, which they won. It was an avalanche of energy, that the Irish didn't match. Everyone on that visiting sideline, from the guys on the bench, to the assistants, to the team mangers, seemed primed for this one. They were yelling out the Duke plays on one end, then barking out Notre Dame’s sets on the other. The Blue Devils started the game like a relief pitcher in baseball – firing nothing but fastballs. Here it comes; hit it.
Notre Dame stood there with a bat on its shoulders. What to do when the deficit hit seven, then 10, then twice 11 before intermission? The Irish weren’t sure. Remember that lightning strike of an offense that erupted for 48 points the previous first half down in the Commonwealth? That never showed itself Wednesday. Too many empty possessions on both ends pushed this one decidedly one-sided in favor of a program that knows well how to respond to road challenges, to ACC challenges.
“That hurts,” Brey said of his team's stagger-like start. “First time we’ve been in that situation. Even Michigan State (where the Irish trailed by as many as 28), we got out of the gate good. It’s exhausting coming back and coming back and digging back.”
Two good guards
Two bright spots for the Irish were two junior guards — Dane Goodwin, who scored a game-high 25 points, two shy of his career high. Goodwin was one of a select few in a home uniform who seemingly wasn’t afraid to go and get his shot, or try and get his shot. He was aggressive. He attacked. He played. He competed.
“He’s playing really well,” Brey said. “He tried to carry us tonight and kind of did.”
Not enough Irish followed that lead. One guy who did was someone who, up until a couple hours before the game, wasn’t sure he’d play.
Wednesday’s league opener served as the Notre Dame debut for guard Trey Wertz. Expected to sit this season after transferring from Santa Clara, Wertz was among the many transfers awarded immediate eligibility around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon by the NCAA.
“It was definitely tough to stay mentally ready,” Wertz said. “I tried my best to go into it like I was playing and prepared like I was going to play. It was definitely hard.”
Brey said earlier this week that if the transfers were cleared, Wertz would play. He played pretty well for someone whose last true game was back in March out on the West Coast.
Wertz was a little rusty, even during warmups when he and walk-on guard Elijah Morgan had trouble connecting on a basic guard drill the Irish do to get loose. They’re each supposed to a basketball back and forth and they slide from sideline to sideline. Halfway through the exercise, Wertz’s pass smacked into Morgan’s pass, and both basketballs went flying.
Later during warmups, one of Wertz’s jumpers from the left wing wedged between the rim and the backboard for the dreaded neck ball.
First few runs up and down the floor, Wertz looked uncertain on how to best fit. Pass it? Drive it? Move without it? Once he settled down, he settled in. Wertz finally got a shot to fall on a pretty hesitation dribble and drive in the second half. He finished with nine points, three rebounds and an assist in 20 minutes. He also did something that caught Brey’s eye — he guarded.
“Actually, he may have been our best defensive guard,” Brey said. “You could see it — he’s going to be a big, big part of things moving forward.”
For a kid from Charlotte, N.C., who always dreamed of playing in the ACC, Wednesday was a bit surreal. And, when it was over, bittersweet. Wertz played well, but had nothing but a loss to show for it.
“It was definitely fun,” he said. “It’s a little different, not having the fans there. It was definitely nice to get out there.”
Other than Wertz, a lot of the Irish storylines from ACC seasons past were the same. Notre Dame trailed by as many as 17 points. It twice got as close as five in the final 11:47. Second time, after a Prentiss Hubb 3, it couldn’t get much going on either end as the Blue Devils ran off nine unanswered to put this one away.
“I thought we could sit down in a stance better,” Brey said. “We never did that enough to really make it interesting.”
Why this one unfolded the way it did, Brey wasn’t sure. A veteran Irish team knew that league play wasn’t going to be easy. Getting this one would be hard — and maybe even harder — than getting the win at Kentucky. It was as difficult as expected for the Irish, but for all the wrong reasons.
At least there's still plenty of time to get it right.
• DUKE 75, NOTRE DAME 65
At Purcell Pavilion
DUKE (3-2): Hurt 8-17 2-2 18, Tape 1-4 0-0 2, Goldwire 4-8 0-0 9, Roach 5-6 2-2 14, Steward 6-11 1-1 16, Brakefield 4-8 0-0 10, Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 31-60 5-5 75.
NOTRE DAME (2-3): Durham 2-5 3-3 7, Laszewski 3-6 0-1 7, Goodwin 10-12 1-1 25, Hubb 4-9 2-2 12, Ryan 1-7 2-2 5, Wertz 3-7 2-2 9, Djogo 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-2 0-0 0, Zona 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-11 65.
Halftime_Duke 41-34. 3-Point Goals_Duke 8-16 (Steward 3-4, Brakefield 2-2, Roach 2-3, Goldwire 1-4, Hurt 0-3), Notre Dame 9-21 (Goodwin 4-6, Hubb 2-6, Wertz 1-1, Laszewski 1-2, Ryan 1-5, Djogo 0-1). Rebounds_Duke 30 (Steward 7), Notre Dame 23 (Laszewski 8). Assists_Duke 8 (Hurt 3), Notre Dame 12 (Hubb, Ryan 3). Total Fouls_Duke 13, Notre Dame 11.