SOUTH BEND — Offensive lightning strikes where everything is flowing and the shots are falling have been rare in recent runs for the Notre Dame men's basketball team.
That changed Saturday in its home opener against Robert Morris.
The Irish (1-1) connected on six of their first seven shots to open the second half, opened a 30-point advantage before the first media timeout and rolled to a 92-57 victory at Purcell Pavilion. It was the most points for the Irish since they went for 100 last December against Jacksonville. Saturday was the first time the Irish cleared 80 since that game.
"Hopefully we can keep playing like that on our home court," said Irish coach Mike Brey.
Five Irish scored double figures led by 18 from Dane Goodwin. Coming off a career-high 22 points, sophomore guard Prentiss Hubb had 13 points, four assists and three rebounds. Robby Carmody added a career-high 13. Notre Dame finished with a 41-28 rebounding advantage. Senior power forward John Mooney finished with a second-straight double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
The Irish never trailed and led by as many as 42. They shot 57.4 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 88 percent (22-of-25) from the foul line. They scored 53 points in the second half. The Irish averaged 68.7 per game last season.
Saturday was the first of six straight home games for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame led by 19 at halftime after shooting 55.6 percent from the floor, which offset struggles from 3 (2-for-10). A Juwan Durham dunk opened the second half and pushed the Irish lead over 20. T.J. Gibbs followed with a 3 and less than a minute in, the Irish were rolling (44-20).
After turning it over only six times in Wednesday's loss at North Carolina, Notre Dame had seven turnovers in the first half.
Brey moved to 20-0 as Irish coach in home openers.
Notre Dame returns to action Tuesday at home against Howard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.