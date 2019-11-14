MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (2-1) vs. Marshall (1-1)
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)
WHEN: Friday at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network Extra.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
NOTING: Taevion Kinsey and Jarrod West each scored 20 points for Marshall in Sunday’s 96-70 home loss to Toledo. The Thundering Herd shot 42.6 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from 3 and 75 percent from the foul line. They were out-rebounded 31-22 and allowed 55 points in the first half. … Marshall has a victory over Robert Morris. … This is the Thunder Herd’s first road game, where they were 6-10 last season. … Marshall returns three starters off last year’s team that finished 23-14, 11-7 and tied for second in the 14-team Conference USA. The Herd won 10 of their last 11 and closed the season with a CollegeInsider.com tournament championship. They beat IUPUI, Presbyterian, Hampton and Green Bay in postseason tourney play. … Marshall has won at least 20 games each of the last three seasons. … Coach Dan D’Antoni is in his sixth season at his alma mater. He’s a member of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame. His brother, Mike, is coach of the Houston Rockets. … The Herd finished last in the league and 350th out of 351 Division I teams last season for rebounding margin (-7.9 per game). … West is averaging a team-best 20.0 ppg. … Marshall averages 68.5 and allows 78.0. … The Thundering Herd was picked in preseason to finish 11th in the 14-team CUSA. … This is Marshall’s first trip to South Bend. The teams last played on Feb. 8, 1913, a 27-9 Irish victory in Huntington, W.Va. … Since scoring 65 points in a loss to start the season at No. 6 North Carolina, Notre Dame has averaged 85.5 points in its last two games, both home wins. … Irish senior power forward John Mooney is averaging 14 points and 13 rebounds his last two games. … This is the third of four games that Notre Dame will host as part of the Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational. … The Irish look to win a third straight home game for the first time since last December.
QUOTING: “We need it, baby. I downplayed it when I knew we had guys on the bench who couldn’t score, and then we’d put oxygen on our six-man rotation after games. This group, they have to be aggressive for us when they come in there.”
• Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on getting more/consistent production off the bench.
— Tom Noie
