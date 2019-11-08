MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (0-1) vs. Robert Morris (0-1)
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)
WHEN: Saturday at noon.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network Extra.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com@tnoieNDI
NOTING: Robert Morris senior forward Yannis Mendy scored 14 points and Josh Williams added 13 in Thursday’s 67-60 loss at Marshall. The Colonials led 58-56 but were outscored 11-2 the final 4:28. Robert Morris shot 37.5 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from 3 and 62.5 percent from the foul line. … Located in Moon Township, Pa., with an enrollment of 4,000, Robert Morris returns four starters off last year’s team that finished 18-17 overall, 11-7 and tied for third place in the 11-team Northeast Conference. The Colonials were 5-13 on the road. … They won five of their final eight and qualified for postseason and the CollegeInsider.com tournament. … Since participating in the 2015 NCAA tournament, the Colonials have averaged 14.5 wins the last four years. … Robert Morris was picked this preseason to finish fifth in the NEC. … It will play 10 of its first 15 games on the road. … The Colonials open their new arena, the 4,000-seat UPMC Events Center, on Tuesday against Pittsburgh. … This game is part of a four-game Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational for Notre Dame, which also hosts games against Howard, Marshall and Toledo. … Notre Dame and Robert Morris have never met. … After opening on the road for the first time since 2017-18 season, Notre Dame plays its next six at Purcell Pavilion. … The Irish finished 11-8 at home last season, their most home losses during Mike Brey’s tenure. … The Irish are 19-0 in home openers under Brey. … Notre Dame looks to avoid starting 0-2 for the first time since 1991-92 when it lost three straight and five of six.
QUOTING: “It’s going to make me want to get in the gym more. That’s the same for my teammates. They just feel like we’ve got to get better. We’ve got to take that edge going into the next couple home games.”
•Notre Dame sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb on Wednesday’s 76-65 loss to No. 9 North Carolina.
-Tom Noie
