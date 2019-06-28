They waited a good chunk of the offseason to find the right transfer fit for a program in need of players.
And on Friday, the Notre Dame men’s basketball roster expanded.
Former Stanford guard Cormac Ryan, a Top 100 prospect coming out of high school who considered the Irish as a prep senior, verbally committed to Notre Dame a source close to the program confirmed to the Tribune on Friday night.
Ryan told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Friday that he was committing to Notre Dame. Ryan could not immediately be reached for comment. Ryan played AAU basketball for coach Michael Crotty and the Middlesex (Mass.) Magic, the same program that produced former Irish swingman Pat Connaughton.
Ranked 56th by Scout, 63rd by ESPN, 64th by 247Sports and 77th by Rivals coming out of Miltaon (Mass.) Academy, the 6-foot-5, 190-pound Ryan averaged 8.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 24 games last season for the Cardinal. He made 17 starts and averaged 28.5 minutes per game.
Ryan shot 33.3 percent from the field, 31.6 percent from 3 and 73.7 percent from the foul line.
Ryan will sit out the 2019-20 season under NCAA transfer regulations and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He’ll join an Irish perimeter that will include sophomores Robby Carmody, Dane Goodwin and Prentiss Hubb. Carmody has four years of eligibility remaining after missing most of last season with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
Head coach Mike Brey did not sign any high school seniors in the last recruiting cycle. He had three scholarships to offer late-rising seniors and/or transfers/graduate transfers.
Only one transfer — a graduate transfer — visited Notre Dame in the spring. Former William & Mary swingman Justin Pierce chose North Carolina over Notre Dame and Michigan.
Coming off a 14-19 season, 3-15 and last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame opens the regular season on Nov. 6 at North Carolina. The Irish return 10 of 11 players off last year’s team. They lose only D.J. Harvey, who transferred to Vanderbilt.
