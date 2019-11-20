MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (4-1) vs. Toledo (3-1).
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)
WHEN: Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com@tnoieNDI
NOTING: Toledo has been idle since Sunday’s 112-68 home victory over Howard. Junior point guard Marreon Jackson scored 27 points with 10 rebounds and senior center Luke Knape had 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Rockets scored 58 points in the second half. … Toledo opened with a 79-77 loss at Valparaiso. … The Rockets made 14 3-pointers in a victory at Marshall. … Returning three starters off last year’s team that finished 25-8, 13-5 and first place in the Mid-American Conference West Division, Toledo was picked this preseason to win the MAC West for a third-straight year. … The Rockets have won 23 and 25 games the last two seasons. … Toledo is averaging 88.8 ppg., and allowing 68.2. … Four Rockets are averaging double figures for points, led by Jackson, a Missouri transfer, at 18.8. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series 4-1. This is the first game between the teams since a 79-71 Irish victory on March 16, 1979 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis. … Notre Dame is 55-19 all-time against MAC schools. … This is the final game for Notre Dame as host of the four-game Men Against Breast Cancer Invitational. … Senior power forward John Mooney (16.5 ppg., 12.5 rpg.) and sophomore guard Robby Carmody (7.0 ppg., 1.7 rpg.) are expected to return Thursday after missing Tuesday’s 63-53 victory over Presbyterian. Mooney was suffering from the stomach flu while Carmody remained in concussion protocol. … Since going for a career-high 22 points in the season opener at No. 4 North Carolina, Notre Dame point guard Prentiss Hubb has averaged 8.5 points the next four games. … This odd tip time — the Irish have never had a scheduled 8:30 p.m. start in at least the last 22 years — is dictated by the ACC Network. Notre Dame is 0-1 on the ACCN. This is the only 8:30 start time this season. ... The Irish have won four straight, all at home, since the loss to the Tar Heels. … After five games in 13 days, the Irish play twice over the next 15. Notre Dame wraps a six-game homestand Tuesday against Fairleigh Dickinson.
QUOTING: “We’ve got our hands full, ‘cause they’re really good. They’re really well-coached; they’re old; they know who they are. They’re coming in here thinking they’re a big win for us if we can get it.”
