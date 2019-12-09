MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (6-3) vs. Detroit Mercy (1-7).
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).
WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: ACC Network.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
NOTING: Sophomore guard Antoine Davis scored 16 points in Detroit Mercy’s home opener Saturday, a 55-51 loss to Eastern Michigan. The Titans have lost four straight — to Louisiana, Ohio, Kent State and Eastern Michigan. … This is part of a stretch for the Titans of eight of their first nine on the road, where they’re 0-5. … Detroit Mercy is 0-2 against Atlantic Coast Conference teams with losses to Clemson (87-65) and North Carolina State (84-65). It beat UC Irvine. … Detroit Mercy returns two starters off last year’s team that finished 11-20, 8-10 and tied for sixth place in the 10-team Horizon League. The Titans were picked this preseason to finish eighth. They return six players and lost 11 off last year’s team. … Detroit Mercy ranks seventh in the Horizon League for scoring offense (64.5), ninth in scoring defense (80.0) and field goal percentage defense (.473) and 10th in scoring margin (-15.5), field goal percentage (.344), assist/turnover (0.58) and assists (8.75). … Former Indiana coach Mike Davis is in his second season at Detroit Mercy. … His son, Antoine, ranked fourth in the nation in scoring (23.8 ppg.), and is the only Titan averaging double figures for points. … Kentucky coach John Calipari’s son, Brad, is a graduate transfer guard with the Titans. John Calipari is expected to attend Tuesday’s game with former Irish coach Digger Phelps. … The Titans are ineligible for postseason because of a sub-standard APR ranking. … Notre Dame leads the all-time series dating back to 1912, 41-12, including 19-4 at home. The teams last met Nov. 14, 2011, a 59-53 Irish home victory. … Notre Dame looks to avoid losing three in a row for the first time since last season. … Irish power forward John Mooney has recorded double doubles for points and rebounds in six of the eight games he’s played this season. He leads the ACC and the nation in rebounding (13.5 rpg.).
QUOTING: “Tie your shoes up and grow up a little, man. Here we go. Those eight guys are all going to play. Night to night, it's going to be different stuff. That's who we are."
• Notre Dame coach Mike Brey on moving forward with eight available scholarship players
-Tom Noie
