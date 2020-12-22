MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (2-4) vs. Bellarmine (1-2).
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).
WHEN: Wednesday at noon.
TICKETS: None available. No one but family members of players are permitted in the arena.
TV: None.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com/tnoieNDI
NOTING: Bellarmine has been idle since a 77-68 loss to Tennessee-Chattanooga on Dec. 9. Pedro Bradshaw had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Dylan Penn added 19 points and six assists. … Eight Knights average at least 12.3 minutes per game. … This is the first season in Division I for Bellarmine, which made 11 consecutive Division II tournaments overall and four NCAA Final Fours between 2011 and 2017. ... The Knights are not eligible for the Division I NCAA tournament for the next four years. … Bellarmine returns three starters off last year’s team that finished 20-8 overall, 13-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. … The Knights were picked this preseason to finish eighth in the nine-team Atlantic Sun. … A private school located in Louisville, Ky., Bellarmine plays its home games at Freedom Hall. … Bellarmine opened the season with a 76-54 loss at No. 20 Duke. Its win is over Howard, 84-63. … Scott Davenport is in his 16th season as head coach. He’s 365-110. … Bellarmine had games Monday against Middle Tennessee State and Wednesday against Miami (Ohio) canceled because of coronavirus issues. … This game was finalized Monday afternoon after Notre Dame’s conference game at Syracuse was postponed because of contact tracing issues with the Orange. … This Notre Dame home game takes the non-conference place of Western Michigan, which was canceled earlier this month because of coronavirus issues. … These teams have met twice previously in exhibition games. Prentiss Hubb scored 18 points and Juwan Durham added nine points and 13 rebounds in a 61-51 victory on Nov. 1, 2019. The teams also met in November 2006, an 85-57 Irish win. … Irish guard Trey Wertz is averaging a team-high 18.0 ppg., after playing in only two games. … Notre Dame has lost two straight overall, two straight at home and three of four overall. It has allowed 84.3 ppg., in its last three losses. … Notre Dame leads the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.411) and free throw percentage (.817). … Irish guards Dane Goodwin (37.5), Hubb (37.3) and Cormac Ryan (36.7) rank 1-2-3 in the ACC in minutes played.
QUOTING: “On behalf of Bellarmine basketball and our entire university, I want to thank Coach (Mike) Brey and the University of Notre Dame for this incredible opportunity in these most difficult times. The reaction from our players is why you coach.” — Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport on the school’s website Monday after learning of the Notre Dame game.
—Tom Noie