Another day, another potential contest canceled because of coronavirus for the Notre Dame men’s basketball team.
Early Wednesday evening, Notre Dame announced that Saturday’s home game against Purdue Fort Wayne would not be played. It was canceled after the Purdue Fort Wayne program had to pause all basketball activities after a positive coronavirus test this week.
This is the third time an Irish game scheduled for this week has been wiped out because of COVID. Notre Dame was scheduled to open the home portion of its schedule Wednesday against Western Michigan. That game was canceled Tuesday afternoon. The game against Purdue Fort Wayne was finalized Monday. It was supposed to take the place of an originally-scheduled Friday home game against No. 13 Tennessee, which won’t return to basketball-related activities after several positive coronavirus tests until next week.
There is no makeup date scheduled for either the Western Michigan or Purdue Fort Wayne games.
Notre Dame (0-1) opened with a loss Saturday at No. 8 Michigan State. The Irish are not expected to play again until Tuesday, Dec. 8 at home against No. 23 Ohio State in the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It’s the first of two games next week (maybe) against ranked teams. Notre Dame is scheduled to visit No. 20 Kentucky on Dec. 12.