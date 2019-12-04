COLLEGE PARK, Md.
Not yet, at least, not on this night. Maybe not this season.
Notre Dame’s confidence was high heading into Wednesday’s game against No. 3 Maryland in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Irish felt good about their collective game after six straight home wins. They were road ready.
Then Wednesday unfolded the way it did, when the Terrapins were just better in nearly every phase and the Irish looked overmatched in a 72-51 loss at Xfinity Center.
"That was varsity versus the J.V. tonight," said Irish coach Mike Brey. "We were the J.V. and the varsity toyed with us tonight."
Notre Dame shot 29 percent from the field, 28 percent from 3 and trailed by as many as 25. It was a season low for points for the Irish.
Irish starting guards T.J. Gibbs, Prentiss Hubb and Rex Pflueger were a combined 5-of-28 from the floor, 3-for-14 from 3. They also had more combined turnovers (five) than points (two) in the first half.
Hubb led the Irish with 13 points. Gibbs and Pflueger went scoreless.
"For us to beat a good team, our guards have to be more productive," Brey said.
Sophomore guard Robby Carmody suffered what looked like a serious left knee injury trying to dunk in the closing seconds. He fell awkwardly and pointed right to his knee after trying to get up. He left the court afterward in a wheelchair with noticeable swelling and bruising around the top of his knee."
"I feel for the kid," Brey said. "I'm praying and hoping that this is not season ending."
The Irish (6-2) have lost 17 consecutive games against ranked teams stretched over two-plus seasons. It was Notre Dame’s second consecutive road game against a Top 10 team. Both ended in double-digit losses.
Notre Dame needed a good start on the road and got one. The Irish made three of their first five shots, including two from Juwan Durham, to jump to a 9-4 lead before the first television timeout. The good vibes didn’t last. Notre Dame then would miss eight straight shots and go scoreless for almost five minutes.
Aaron Wiggins sent the Irish to the locker room down 12 and probably a little embarrassed. With the first-half clock winding down, Wiggins shot a wing 3, then raced in and followed his miss with a two-handed dunk to beat the halftime horn.
"The Irish felt good about their collective game after six straight home wins. They were road ready."
And one can easily see why. After all, those home wins included games against powerhouses like Villanova, Virginia, and Michigan State. Oh, no wait, they didn't. It was just Brey shamelessly bullying, as usual for December, pathetic cupcakes like Robert Morris, Presbyterian, and Fairleigh Ridiculous. Hey I know, maybe Brey's team will find it's "offensive flow" against Detroit. Detroit for chrissakes. We will know a little more about this team after the UCLA and Indiana games, but please stop singing Brey's praises because he can whip Twinkie City State and Girl Scout Troop 77 at home, in December. It's absurd.
And Brey thinks Doherty is not good enough to play on this awesome team. LOL. Season ticket holder for more then 24 years. They fooled me the last three years with wait till next year. Well, as long as Brey is there , they fooled me for the last time. All the empty seats at home games, well there will be one more next year
I agree wholeheartedly that Doherty should have been given much more playing time and probably started along with Mooney. Gibbs needs to be benched. Now with Carmody injured again Brey will have very few scholarship players
Same Mike Brey Garbage. Very Average Coach and always has been!! Never a Plan B....just jack up 3 after 3 after 3.... miss after miss after miss. The man needs to leave but he'll be here till the end of time apparently.
I followed this game while watching the ND Women in person. Rough night to say the least. I was surprised that ND got beat this bad. I know Gibbs is a senior but his production the last two years has not been good. I think Gibbs coming off the bench should be at least tried. The schedule in December will tell how far this team will go. Boston College, UCLA and Indiana are next. As bad as they were in this game they are better than they showed.
No Ray's - they're not better than they showed. This is a unit with little talent, and a vastly overrated coach. Look for another ACC heavy on embarrassing losses.
Whatever
brey has proved once again that he cannot coach a team in a game situation. players not prepared,
no direction or game plan, just the same old 60's and 70's style basketball. nd doesn't have one player who can take a defender off the dribble, and passing around the perimeter wont win games. another flaw in he and his assts coaching is nd's players do not progress or get better
during their four years. the come in as a raw freshman and leave the same way. his guards are
still non-scoring non-shooting players. mike at duke finally woke up couple years ago and decided to recruit without worrying if the player would stay for four years or jump to the nba
after one year..players know that brey doesn't like to play underclassmen and don't want to sit for two or three years before that get their chance....
