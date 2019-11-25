MEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (5-1) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (1-4).
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149)
WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m.
TICKETS: Plenty available.
TV: Regional Sports Networks (check local listings).
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
ONLINE: Follow every Notre Dame game with live updates from Tribune beat writer Tom Noie at twitter.com@tnoieNDI
NOTING: Kaleb Bishop scored 19 points with six rebounds and Elijah Williams added 14 points and four rebounds Sunday in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 80-75 loss at Lafayette. Five Knights scored double figures as FDU shot 51.9 percent from the floor, 50 percent (10-of-20) from 3 and 57.9 percent from the foul line. … It was Fairleigh Dickinson’s fourth-straight loss after opening the season with a victory over Division III FDU Florham. It also has lost at DePaul, at Fordham and at Army. … This caps a stretch of five in a row on the road. The Knights play 10 of their first 12 away from home. … A member of the Northeast Conference, Fairleigh Dickinson is a private school with an enrollment of 2,500 located in Hackensack, N.J. … The Knights return three starters off last year’s team that finished 21-14 overall, 12-6 and tied for first in the conference. They beat Prairie View in the First Four for the first NCAA Tournament victory in school history. … Fairleigh Dickinson was picked this season to finish fourth and received two first-place votes in the 11-team league. … A first team all-league preseason pick, junior guard Jahlil Jenkins leads the Knights in scoring (15.3), is second in assists (2.7) and fourth in rebounding (3.5). He led the team in assists (157), steals (57) and free throws made (111) last season. … Notre Dame is 1-0 all-time against Fairleigh Dickinson with a 75-57 victory on Dec. 6, 2014. … The Irish are 30-0 all-time against the Northeast Conference, including a 92-57 victory this season against Robert Morris. … Irish power forward John Mooney leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in rebounding (13.0 rpg.). … Notre Dame ranks first in turnover margin (6.67), second in assist/turnover (1.63), sixth in scoring defense (60.3 ppg.), seventh in free throw percentage (.699), 10th in scoring offense (72.8 ppg.), 13th in 3-point field goal percentage (.291) and 14th in field goal percentage (.403) in the 15-team ACC. … The Irish have won five straight, all at home, following Thursday’s 64-62 overtime victory over Toledo.
QUOTING: “We have great confidence in being able to guard. We’re still figuring it out offensively.” — Notre Dame coach Mike Brey.
—Tom Noie
