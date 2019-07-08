Torin Francis still is playing. So is Ty Nash. So is Eric Katenda.
And former Irish small forward Austin Burgett just started playing again after walking away from the game following graduation. Demetrius Jackson looks to play again. Same with Bonzie Colson. And Matt Farrell.
Following is a rundown of how former Notre Dame men’s basketball players fared last season stats-wise in their respective professional basketball leagues. Some spent the winter close to home. Others, on the other side of the globe.
Players are listed alphabetically with their years at Notre Dame in parenthesis. Statistical information is provided by eurobasket.com and nba.com.
• TIM ABROMAITIS (2008-12)
Country: Spain (Canary Islands)
Team: Iberostar Tenerife CB Canarais
Record: Finished 18-17 and 12th place among 18 teams in Liga Endesa (highest level).
Stats: Averaged 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 26.1 minutes over 35 games. Shot 50 percent from the field, 37.9 percent from 3 and 88.2 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 29-year-old Abromaitis announced Monday on social media that he will leave Tenerife after four seasons to play professionally in Russia in 2019-20.
• ZACH AUGUSTE (2012-16)
Country: Turkey
Team: Galatasanary
Record: Finished 20-13 and fourth place out of 17 teams in the BSL (highest level).
Stats: Averaged 13.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes over 32 games. Shot 67.3 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from 3 and 53.9 percent from the foul line.
Noting: Auguste, who turned 26 on Monday, is playing with the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA Summer League.
• V.J. BEACHEM (2013-17)
Country: United States
Team: Windy City Bulls
Record: Finished 27-23 and second place in the NBA G League’s Central Division.
Stats: Averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.5 minutes over 42 games. Shot 44.9 percent from the field, 33.9 percent from 3 and 83.9 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 24-year-old Beachem is not participating in Summer League this season after spending the 2017 summer with Minnesota. He’s also played with the Los Angeles Lakers’ G League squad. He started the 2018-19 season as a member of the Wisconsin Herd.
• AUSTIN BURGETT (2012-16)
Country: Slovenia
Team: KD Hospi Polzela
Record: Finished 14-15 in the 10-team Liga Nova KBA (highest level) League.
Stats: Averaged 11.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.0 minutes over 28 games. Shot 50 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from 3 and 66.7 percent from the foul line.
Noting: Last season was Burgett’s first as a professional. The 26-year-old is set to play next season in Belgium.
• BONZIE COLSON II (2014-18)
Country: United States
Teams: Canton Charge (G League), Wisconsin Herd (G League), Milwaukee Bucks (NBA).
Record: The Bucks finished 60-22 and first place in the NBA’s Central Division; the Herd finished 12-34 and fifth place in the G League’s Central Division.
Stats: Colson started the season with the Canton Charge, where he averaged 15.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.9 minutes over 23 games. He shot 49.1 percent from the field, 38.5 percent from 3 and 66.7 percent from the foul line.
After signing a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks in mid-January, Colson averaged 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32.8 minutes over 46 games with the Herd the Bucks’ G-League affiliate. He shot 42 percent from the field, 28 percent from 3 and 77.3 percent from the foul line.
In eight games with the Bucks, Colson averaged 4.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. He shot 33.3 percent from the field, 23.8 percent from 3 and 88.9 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 23-year-old Colson is playing summer league with the Bucks with no guarantee for 2019-20.
• PAT CONNAUGHTON (2011-15)
Country: United States
Team: Milwaukee Bucks (NBA).
Record: The Bucks finished 60-22 and first place in the Central Division. The No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, Milwaukee was eliminated by eventual NBA champion Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals.
Stats: Averaged career bests for points (6.9), rebounds (4.9), assists (2.0), minutes (20.7) and games (61). Shot 46.6 percent from the field, 33.0 percent from 3 and 72.5 percent from the foul line in his first season with Milwaukee.
Noting: The 26-year-old Connaughton has one more year remaining on his current contract, a team option that the Bucks picked up July 1, which is guaranteed at $1.723 million for the 2019-20 season. Connaughton spent his first three years in the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers.
• MATT FARRELL (2014-18)
Country: United States
Team: Delaware Blue Coats
Record: Finished 21-29 and fourth place in the NBA G League Atlantic Division.
Stats: Averaged 10.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists in 27.0 minutes over 45 games. Shot 41 percent from the field, 35.1 percent from 3 and 75.5 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 23-year-old Farrell returned to the United States to play in the G League following a short stay in Lithuania, where he left early in the season. He’s playing summer league with the Milwaukee Bucks.
• TORIN FRANCIS (2002-06)
Country: Argentina
Team: Quimsa Santiago del Estero
Record: Finished 18-20, 11th place out of 20 teams in the LaLiga (highest level) League.
Stats: Averaged 8.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 20.8 minutes over 32 games. Shot 56.4 percent from the field and 53.8 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 36-year-old Francis has played for 13 different teams in eight countries, all overseas, during his professional career.
• MARTINAS GEBEN (2014-18)
Country: Lithuania
Team: Juventus LKSK Utenos.
Record: Finished 19-20 and sixth place in the 10-team LKL (highest level) league.
Stats: Averaged 11.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21.7 minutes over 39 games. Shot 64.2 percent from the field, 38.2 percent from 3 and 77.2 percent from the foul line.
Noting: The 24-year-old Geben is a native of Lithuania.
• JERIAN GRANT (2010-15)
Country: United States
Team: Orlando Magic (NBA).
Record: Finished 42-40 and first place in the Southeast Division. Was the No. 8 seed in the NBA playoffs before being eliminated in the first round by Toronto.
Stats: Averaged 4.2 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 15.6 minutes over 60 games. Shot 41.8 percent from the field, 36.4 percent from 3 and 65 percent from the foul line.
Noting: A restricted free agent, the 26-year-old former college All-American has played for or had his rights held by five teams in his three years. He’s been traded four times.
• LUKE HARANGODY (2006-10)
Country: Spain.
Team: Joventut Badalona.
Record: Finished 18-16 and seventh place in the 18-team Liga Endesa (highest level).
Stats: Averaged 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 23.8 minutes over 34 games. Shot 57.1 percent from the field, 37.4 percent from 3 and 92.6 percent (25-of-27) from the foul line.
Noting: A former second-round NBA draft pick who played 70 games in the NBA with the Boston Celtics (2010-11) and Cleveland Cavaliers (2010-11, 2011-12), the 31-year-old Harangody is signed to play professionally next season in Spain.
• DEMETRIUS JACKSON (2013-16)
Country: United States
Team: Philadelphia 76ers (NBA) Delaware Blue Coats (G League)
Record: The Blue Coats finished 21-29 and fourth place in the G League’s Atlantic Division.
Stats: Averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists in 35 games with Delaware. Shot 44.8 percent from the field, 30.6 percent from 3 and 87.5 percent from the foul line. Also appeared in six games with the Sixers, averaging 3.7 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
Noting: Jackson was released by the Sixers in early January. He signed to play professionally in China with the Beijing Ducks but never appeared in a game. He’s played for three NBA/G League teams (Boston, Houston, Philadelphia) in three years. He’s with Portland during the NBA Summer League.
• ERIC KATENDA (2012-15)
Country: Sweden
Team: Uppsala Basket
Record: Finished 3-32 in the nine team SuperEttan (second division) League.
Stats: Averaged 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.0 minutes over 21 games. Shot 50 percent from the field, 14.4 percent from 3 and 57.6 percent from the foul line.
Noting: YouTube highlights from last season show Katenda playing without the protective eyewear he had during his time at Notre Dame after losing vision in his left eye. Katenda is signed to play next season in Iceland.
• TY NASH (2007-11)
Country: Germany
Team: Vechta
Record: Finished 24-10 and fourth place in the 18-team Basketball Budensliga League (highest level).
Stats: Averaged 10.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.7 minutes over 18 games. Shot 70.8 percent from the field, 27.3 from 3 and 56.1 percent from the foul line.
Noting: Nash also played two games early for a team in Turkey before moving to Germany. The 30-year-old has played for seven teams in five countries, all overseas, during his pro career.
• STEVE VASTURIA (2013-17)
Country: Spain
Team: CD Maristas Palencia
Record: Finished 19-15 and ninth place in the 18-team LEB Gold (highest level) league.
Stats: Averaged a team-high 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.0 minutes over 39 games. Shot 55.2 percent from the field, 34.6 percent from 3 and 88.3 percent from the foul line.
Noting: Having missed his first professional season (2017-18) following foot surgery, the 24-year-old Vasturia is signed to play professionally next season in Germany with Vechta.
