WHO: Notre Dame (3-4 overall; 0-1 ACC) vs. No. 23 Virginia (4-2; 0-0)
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion (9,149).
WHEN: Wednesday at 6 p.m.
TICKETS: None available. Only family members of players are permitted in the arena.
TV: ACC Network.
RADIO: WSBT (960 AM/96.1 FM).
NOTING: Guard Kihei Clark scored 19 points with four assists and Rice transfer Trey Murphy III added 15 points off the bench in Saturday’s 98-75 loss to No. 1 Gonzaga in Fort Worth, Texas. It was the second most points allowed by the Cavaliers in 12 years under coach Tony Bennett. Virginia trailed by as many as 32 and allowed Gonzaga to shoot 60.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3. The Bulldogs scored 54 points in the second half. … Virginia has played only two games since Dec. 5 because of coronavirus protocols. It had games against Florida, Michigan State, Villanova and Wake Forest either postponed or canceled. The UVa. program went on pause Dec. 9 and returned Dec. 18. … Virginia has been ranked as high as No. 4 in the Associated Press poll this season. Its other loss was to San Francisco at a neutral site. … Cavaliers freshman guard Jabri Abdur-Rahim’s aunt, Amirah, is a freshman forward on the Irish women’s basketball team. Jabri’s father and Amirah’s brother is Shareef Abdur-Rahim, who played 12 seasons in the NBA. … Virginia returns three starters off last year’s team that finished 23-7, 15-5 and tied for second in the ACC. It won its last eight and 11 of 12. It also led the nation in scoring defense (52.4 ppg.) a third straight season. … The Cavaliers were picked this preseason to win the ACC. … Virginia has won at least 23 games overall and at least 11 games in the ACC in each of the last seven seasons. … Virginia leads the overall series with Notre Dame, 14-2, including the last four, where the Irish have averaged 53.7 points in those games. ... Virginia is 5-0 all-time at Purcell Pavilion. Notre Dame’s two wins have been at neutral sites (Rosemont, Ill., in 1981 and New York in the 2017 ACC tournament). … The Cavaliers won last season in overtime, 50-49, in Charlottesville. … For the second time in the last three seasons, Virginia is one of six repeat opponents for Notre Dame. The teams meet Jan. 13 in Charlottesville. … Wednesday is Virginia’s first true road game. ... Irish power forward Nate Laszewski ranks fifth in the nation in effective field goal percentage (.759). He’s shooting .648 percent from the field, second in the ACC and .571 from 3. ... Notre Dame ranks first in the ACC in 3-point field goal percentage (.409) and free throw percentage (.822). The Irish are 15th (last) in 3-point field goal percentage defense (.403). ... Virginia ranks first in assist/turnover ratio (1.47), second in free throw percentage (.809), third in scoring defense (61.3) and eighth in field goal percentage defense (.405).
QUOTING: “For us to scramble with four cancelations and have seven games under our belt, that right there is a win in this whole thing. We’ve played seven games.”