Dara Mabrey eventually found her way to Notre Dame, just as her two older sisters did.
It’s just that her basketball path included a detour.
On Thursday night, the junior-to-be 5-7 guard emerged from the transfer portal and verbally committed to Notre Dame.
The two-year starter at Virginia Tech averaged 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Hokies last season.
She was third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-point shooting percentage as a sophomore (.364) after ranking third nationally as a freshman (.462).
Michaela Mabrey, the first of the sisters to play for the Irish, is heading into her second season as an ND assistant coach overall and first under new head coach Niele Ivey.
Marina Mabrey, a starter on the 2018 national championship team, is a member of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
Barring a transfer waiver, Mabrey would have to sit out the upcoming season, then have two more seasons of eligibility after that.
(2) comments
We welcome her into the fold and wish her well. I find the work that Coach Ivey is doing exciting and believe she is going to put together a dynasty. Of course, I'm wrong as often as I'm right, but I'm hoping!
The Mabrey sisters have been key. steady players for Notre Dame and it was probably her original goal to go to ND but needed to build her resume but McGrwa did not recruit her.
