ESPNU is dedicating its entire day of programming to Notre Dame hall of fame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw on Monday, April 27, beginning at noon.
The network is honoring McGraw after she announced her retirement from coaching last week after 33 years at the helm of the Irish.
A full list of games to be shown are:
Noon: 2012 NCAA Women’s Final Four, Notre Dame vs. UConn.
2: 2013 game, UConn vs. Notre Dame.
4: 2015 NCAA Women’s Final Four, South Carolina vs. Notre Dame.
6: 2018 NCAA Women’s Final Four, Notre Dame vs. UConn.
8: 2018 NCAA Women’s National Championship, Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State.
10: 2020 game, Notre Dame vs. Florida State.
On April 22, Coach McGraw stepped down from her post at ND, handing the reigns to her protégé Niele Ivey. McGraw was the 13th female coach inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017, earning an impressive 936 career wins, including 848 at Notre Dame.
McGraw captured two national championships with the Irish, one in 2001, and the second in 2018, as the latter will air Monday at 8 p.m. Furthermore, the night will end with McGraw’s final win at Notre Dame — a ranked victory over Florida State in the final minute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.