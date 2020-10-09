Virginia Tech transfer Dara Mabrey received her answer Friday from the NCAA regarding immediate eligibility at her new school, Notre Dame.
The 5-foot-7 guard and third of the Mabrey sisters to suit up for the Irish got the green light to play this upcoming season.
The two-year starter at Virginia Tech averaged 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds for the Hokies last season. She was third in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 3-point shooting percentage as a sophomore (.364) after ranking third nationally as a freshman (.462).
Michaela Mabrey, the first of the sisters to play for the Irish, is heading into her second season as an ND assistant coach overall and first under new head coach Niele Ivey.
Marina Mabrey, a starter on the 2018 national championship team, is a member of the WNBA’s Dallas Wings and teammate of former Irish All-America guard Arike Ogunbwale.
Dara would have had to sit out the 2020-21 season had the NCAA not granted her waiver.
“Notre Dame has everything I was looking for,” Dara Mabrey said upon deciding on ND as her landing spot in June. “Competing for an (Atlantic Coast Conference) championship, competing for a national championship, the academics are great, the people are great. It feels like home in all those aspects.”
The youngest Mabrey’s immediate eligibility gives Notre Dame a 2020-21 roster of 14 scholarship players, unusually high for the Irish, but still one less than the NCAA limit.
That figure includes everybody back from last season’s 13-18 club (8-10 ACC), except point guard Marta Sniezek, plus the five incoming freshmen who collectively form the nation’s No. 3 recruiting class, per ESPN.