CLEMSON, S.C. — That Clemson nightmare that the Notre Dame football team endured Saturday was extended to the Irish women’s basketball team Sunday during a 78-55 loss to the Tigers at Littlejohn Coliseum.
Clemson dominated all afternoon, building a 42-22 lead by halftime, then stretching the gap to 54-27 by midway through the third quarter and a high of 74-45 by midway through the fourth.
“I was disappointed at the defensive effort, the mentality we didn’t have coming out, but I thought Clemson played an incredible game,” Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey said. “We knew they were going to pressure us. Great athleticism and good balance with their shooters and drivers, but it just didn’t feel like we came out with that edge we had (Thursday in an 84-76 win over No. 25 Virginia Tech).”
Destinee Walker, after not playing at all Thursday nor in the first quarter Sunday, led the Irish (3-4, 1-2) with 14 points in 18 minutes. Abby Prohaska, also popping off the bench for ND, added a career-high 12 points in 19 minutes.
Freshman Maddy Westbeld, coming off three straight outings of at least 21 points, tallied just six points on 1-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 at the line. She added game highs of 11 rebounds and five assists, though.
The resurgent Tigers improved to 8-1 overall, 3-1 in the ACC — just one season after closing 8-23 and 3-15.
Freshman Gabby Elliott led four players in double figures for Clemson with 17 points.
Notre Dame committed 11 turnovers in the first 14-plus minutes while falling behind 29-16.
Ball care later improved, but among other problematic areas for the Irish, the Tigers pounded them 18-2 in second-chance points and ND shot just 9-of-20 at the line.
Notre Dame is off until visiting Miami on Dec. 31. Players were released to travel home after Sunday’s game and are due back on campus Dec. 26.
NOTRE DAME (3-4): Westbeld 1-9 4-8 6, Vaughn 1-2 0-0 2, Gilbert 1-7 1-1 3, Mabrey 3-8 1-2 9, Peoples 1-6 0-4 2, Brunelle 3-7 0-0 7, Prohaska 5-8 2-2 12, Walker 6-10 1-3 14, Abdur-Rahim 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 9-20 55
CLEMSON (8-1): Robinson 5-7 1-3 11, Bennett 1-1 0-0 2, Elliott 6-12 4-6 17, Spray 3-11 2-2 11, Washington 4-9 2-2 10, Cherry 2-3 3-5 7, Hank 0-2 0-0 0, Hayes 1-2 0-0 2, Blackstock 0-1 0-0 0, McNeal 1-6 0-0 2, Meertens 1-5 2-2 4, Thomas 1-2 2-3 4, Hipp 3-8 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-69 16-23 78
Notre Dame 11 11 19 14 — 55
Clemson 17 25 23 13 — 78
3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 4-15 (Westbeld 0-2, Gilbert 0-3, Mabrey 2-3, Peoples 0-1, Brunelle 1-4, Prohaska 0-1, Walker 1-1), Clemson 6-17 (Elliott 1-1, Spray 3-10, Thomas 0-1, Hipp 2-5). Assists_Notre Dame 11 (Westbeld 5), Clemson 13 (Washington 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 36 (Westbeld 4-11), Clemson 50 (Cherry 4-7). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 22, Clemson 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_425.