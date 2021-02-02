SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame is adding another player to its crowded women’s basketball roster.
Former Stanford power forward Maya Dodson indicated shortly before noon Tuesday on Twitter that she’ll be suiting up for the Irish.
Dodson tweeted “#NewBeginnings #IveyEra” along with a shamrock and a photoshopped image of herself in a No. 15 Notre Dame uniform.
Irish coach Niele Ivey quickly “liked” the tweet.
Notre Dame spokesperson Josh Bates confirmed the transfer late Tuesday.
Dodson will not until next season.
Over 68 games, the 6-foot-3 forward, spanning three seasons at perennial power Stanford, Dodson owns career averages of 5.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 15.9 minutes per game.
Dodson tweeted in late September that she was opting out of her senior season at Stanford.
She cited the “gravity of the pandemic” and the “complicated political and social justice climates” as factors in her decision.
In mid-October, she shared with San Francisco Bay Area station KRON that a family member who is “OK now” had the coronavirus, and that it caused her to “realize firsthand how serious COVID is.”
She said that experience and turning attention to the Black Lives Matter movement both factored into her decision not to play this season.
Dodson averaged 5.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 19.1 minutes per outing last season while playing in only the final nine games for the 27-6 Cardinal with seven starts.
She missed the first 24 contests, per Stanford’s website, with a left foot injury.
As a sophomore in 2018-19, Dodson averaged 7.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 26 games and 20.6 minutes per outing, starting 13 times and helping the 31-5 Cardinal reach the Elite Eight.
Her final game that season was an 84-68 regional final loss to Notre Dame in Chicago. Dodson scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field with six rebounds over 19 minutes.
She missed 10 games that season, also with a left foot injury.
As a freshman in 2017-18, Dodson appeared in 33 of Stanford’s 35 games with four starts, averaging 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.3 minutes.
Over her collegiate career, Dodson is a 49.7% field goal shooter, including 52.6% last season, but just a 47.1% free throw shooter. She has never attempted a 3-pointer.
An engineering and ethics major from Alpharetta, Ga., Dodson is a graduate of St. Francis High School in Milton, Ga., where she was class valedictorian in 2017.
A five-star recruit, she was ranked as high as No. 11 nationally by ESPN in her class.
The Irish currently are 8-7 overall and 6-5 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.