SOUTH BEND — It took Notre Dame to finally get a Hayes sister to leave Tennessee.
Alasia Hayes — the younger sibling of Middle Tennessee State guards Anastasia Hayes and Aislynn Hayes — tweeted Monday evening that she has committed to the Irish.
The 5-foot-7 point guard from Riverdale High in Murfreesboro, Tenn., is the No. 44-rated player on ESPN’s list of 2020 women’s basketball recruits.
Hayes visited Notre Dame this past weekend.
“Everything was amazing,” Hayes told the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal on Monday night of her time on campus. “Mainly, the education and the school (were factors). The resources and everything was great. There were no negatives, really.”
Hayes added that “playing for Coach (Muffet) McGraw would be a huge experience for me. She’s obviously a great coach. I feel like she would push me to be my best.”
Hayes averaged 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while leading Riverdale to the Class AAA state semifinals as a junior last season.
She also helped the Warriors win AAA state titles both her freshman and sophomore years.
Hayes was named all-state by the Tennessee Sports Writers Association and second-team All-Tennessee by USA Today after last season.
Dan Olson, who compiles ESPN’s girls high school basketball national rankings, watched Hayes play in January.
“Athletic combo guard makes shots, rises on mid-range game jumper and delivers in the key,” Olson wrote of Hayes at the time. “Keeps the defense honest to the arc; plays in up-tempo, scores in bunches in transition game; a thief on defense, reads passing lanes and converts plays from turnovers.”
Hayes previously visited Michigan as part of her recruiting process and had October visits scheduled with Middle Tennessee State and North Carolina State.
Tennessee, Mississippi, Kentucky, Florida, Texas A&M, Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers and Old Dominion are among the schools that had reportedly offered scholarships already.
Alasia’s oldest sister, Anastasia, played at Tennessee in 2017-18, then sat out last season under NCAA rules upon transferring to Middle Tennessee State.
The 5-7 Anastasia Hayes averaged 9.3 points and 3.5 assists as a freshman for the Volunteers, typically as the first player off the bench.
She was the state of Tennessee’s high school Miss Basketball after leading Riverdale to a state title in 2017.
The 5-6 Aislynn Hayes is a true freshman at Middle Tennessee State this coming season after helping key Riverdale to a state title and a state runner-up finish over the last two years. She’s a two-time all-state selection.
“Me and my sisters are like best friends, but I just kind of wanted to start a new chapter for myself,” Alasia Hayes told the News Journal of opting not to join her siblings with the Blue Raiders. “I’ve been familiar with the (Murfreesboro) area and playing with them my whole life. I just wanted something new. They did encourage that for me. They’re both so happy for me.”
The youngest of the four Hayes sisters, Acadia, is also a part of the Riverdale girls basketball program. She’s expected to miss the majority of the coming season with a knee injury.
Alasia Hayes becomes the third recruit in Notre Dame’s Class of 2020.
She joins Alli Campbell, a 5-11 guard from Altoona, Pa., who is rated No. 25 nationally by ESPN, and Nat Marshall, a 6-5 forwards from Queens, N.Y., who is listed at No. 32.
The Irish are projected to lose just three players, all guards, after this coming season in Marta Sniezek, Destinee Walker and Kaitlin Cole.
Sniezek and Walker are graduate transfers from Stanford and North Carolina, respectively. Cole is a former walk-on from Toledo, Ohio.
