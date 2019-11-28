CANCUN, Mexico — Careless with the basketball?
Reckless might be a better word.
Notre Dame's women's team had a whopping 25 turnovers to only 10 for Florida Gulf Coast (6-1) in a 69-60 loss in front of 235 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Cancun Thursday.
The Irish (4-3) also allowed the Eagles to retrieve 14 offensive rebounds to their own seven, though ND did ultimately outrebound FGCU, 41-34 with Sam Brunelle coraling a dozen.
FGCU scored 20 points off those turnovers, and had 13 second-chance points to just two for the Irish.
Anaya Peoples led ND with 19 points, going 8-for-13 from the field. Katlyn Gilbert had 14 points and Brunelle 11.
Brunelle is the first Irish player in program history to start her career with seven double-digit scoring games, with the previous record being four.
Brunelle played 30 minutes before fouling out with 2:50 to play.
Marta Sniezek had nine points, but was charged with six turnovers. Gilbert had five turnovers and Destinee Walker four.
Notre Dame trailed 14-9 at the end of the first quarter, when it shot just 4-for-18, and 30-21 at the halftime break. The Irish led for less than seven minutes in the contest.
Davion Wingate had 19 points to lead FGCU.
Notre Dame takes on South Dakota State at 11 a.m. Friday in the second of three games in Cancun.
FGCU (69): Tytionia Adderly 7-11 2-6 16, Davion Wingate 8-16 1-2 19, Alyssa Blair 0-3 0-0 0, KerI Jewett-Giles 5-19 0-1 12, Nasrin Ulel 4-14 1-2 11, Kerstie Phills 0-1 0-2 0, Ashli O'Neal 2-6 2-2 8, Tyra Cox 1-1 0-0 3, Emma List 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 27-71 (38%), 6-15 (40%) 69
NOTRE DAME (60): Sam Brunelle 4-12 2-4 11, Katlyn Gilbert 6-12 1-2 14, Marta Sniezek 2-2 4-6 9, Anaya Peoples 8-13 3-4 19, Destinee Walker 2-7 0-0 4, Kaitlin Cole 0-0- 0-0 0, Danielle Crosgrove 1-3 1-1 3, Nicole Benz 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 23-49 (46.9% 11-17 (64.7%) 60.
FGCU;14;30;55;69
ND;9;21;45;60
3-point: FGCU 9-31, 29% (Adderly 0-1, Wingate 2-6, Blair 0-3, Jewett-Giles 2-7, Ulel 2-8, Phills 0-1, O'Neal 2-4, Cox 1-1). Notre Dame 3-12 25% (Brunelle 1-5, Gilbert 1-3, Sniezek 1-1, Peoples 0-1, Walker 0-2). Rebounds: FGCU 34 (Adderly 14), Notre Dame 41 (Brunelle 12, Peoples 9, Gilbert 7). Fouls (fouled out): FGCU 19 (none), Notre Dame 17 (Brunelle). Turnovers: FGCU 10 (Blay, Jewett-Giles 4). Notre Dame 25 (Sniezek 6)
Karma has finally caught up with the witch at the helm of ND basketball. Can't even sign enough recruits to field a team. This is the best year ever for ND basketball! The beginning of the death spiral. Garbage team now, recruits won't pledge next year, super.
