SOUTH BEND — Jordan Nixon is following her former high school teammate out the door of Notre Dame women’s basketball.
In a Twitter direct message to the South Bend Tribune on Monday night, the sophomore-to-be point guard confirmed that she has entered the transfer portal, but declined to comment further.
A short time later, Nixon posted on Instagram that she is definitely leaving.
The post read: “After much consideration, I have decided to transfer from Notre Dame to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you ND.”
Nixon becomes the second player to transfer from the Irish since the end of last season.
Junior-to-be forward Danielle Patterson, who played with Nixon at The Mary Louis Academy in New York City, entered the transfer portal in late April.
Patterson landed in May at Indiana University.
Nixon recently earned one of the 12 spots on the USA Basketball Women’s U19 World Cup team that will compete July 20-28 in Thailand. Thirty players were invited to the tryouts.
A year earlier, Nixon also made the U18 club, but then passed on competing so that she could accompany Notre Dame on its playing tour of Italy and Croatia.
The 5-foot-8 Nixon appeared in 26 of national runner-up ND’s 39 games last season, averaging 14.5 minutes, 2.5 points, 1.3 assists, 1.8 turnovers and 0.8 steals.
She shot 45.5 percent on 2-pointers, 6-of-16 on 3-pointers for 37.5 percent and 16-of-19 at the line for 84.2 percent.
Nixon started each of the first three games of her college career last November while Marina Mabrey was out due to injury, but was then sidelined herself following a Nov. 17 game at DePaul.
She missed the next five contests while in concussion protocol. She went on to miss another five late in the season due to a hamstring injury.
Nixon dressed for each of ND’s six NCAA Tournament games, but sat out three of the last four of those contests and played just one minute in the other one.
Nixon’s high-scoring game was 12 points in a 94-53 win over Western Kentucky on Dec. 19.
Her high-minutes game was 33 in a 78-73 upset loss on Jan. 27 at North Carolina, a contest that starter Jackie Young sat out due to injury. Nixon scored two points on 1-of-3 field goal shooting and dealt four assists against one turnover that night.
Nixon’s departure leaves the Irish with just nine scholarship players, though with six guards still among them.
Those guards include incoming freshman Anaya Peoples, who besides being the overall No. 18-rated prospect in her class by ESPN is also ranked No. 4 among point guards.
ND also has brought aboard a pair of graduate transfers at guard in Destinee Walker and Marta Snizek, both renowned for defense.
Returning guards include sophomores-to-be Abby Prohaska and Katlyn Gilbert, who is coming off shoulder surgery, and senior, Kaitlin Cole, a former walk-on who is coming off knee surgery and entering her senior season.
Listed as frontcourt players for the Irish are just junior center Mikayla Vaughn, sophomore Danielle Cosgrove and freshman Samantha Brunelle, who arrives as the overall No. 6-rated prospect in her class by ESPN.
Brunelle and Cosgrove, though listed as forwards, are generally considered wings, with outside shots being part of their arsenals.
Notre Dame, which won the national title in 2018, lost all five starters off this past season’s national runner-up club.
Young, a junior who opted to enter the WNBA draft early, went No. 1 overall.
Seniors Arike Ogunbowale, Brianna Turner, Jessica Shepard and Mabrey followed at Nos. 5, 11, 16 and 19, respectively, as the Irish became just the second program ever to have five players chosen straight out of college in the same draft, joining Tennessee in 2008.
Nixon arrived at Notre Dame as a McDonald’s All-American, rated No. 56 overall in her class by ESPN.
A strong and athletic guard, Nixon earned high praise on multiple occasions from coach Muffet McGraw for her commitment to studying game film.
Often deferring to ND’s star players during games, though, Nixon averaged just 5.2 field goal attempts and 2.0 free throw attempts for every 40 minutes played, and her turnover rate was highest on the club at 4.9 per 40 minutes.
McGraw could not be reached for comment Monday evening.
(3) comments
IU is the obvious choice. They get our busts.
Not a good look to keep losing players.
While I agree it's not a good look. I once again, blame this generation for being soft and spoiled. Somebody yells at them, or Heaven forbid, tells them they're not ready to play major minutes or need to work on their game and they take the Ball and go home. The real world doesn't work that way. yes I can leave my job, but I may not get hired again or may have to take a significant pay cut. The NCAA transfer rules are a joke and so is all of these athletes leaving. Jordan Nixon waiting until almost July to decide is selfish too. I'm tired of Mommy and Daddy not holding little Johnny or Little Susie accountable. When things don't go your way.... Quit and transfer... Pathetic!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.