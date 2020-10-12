Notre Dame and UConn won’t meet in women’s basketball in the 2020-21 regular season.
The two programs have agreed to postpone the series and restructure the four-year deal that was scheduled to start this season. A release from Notre Dame cited scheduling limitations caused by COVID-19 concerns as the reason for the postponement.
As a result, the four-game agreement will include one game per season at UConn in the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons and at Notre Dame in the 2022-23 and 2024-25 seasons.
UConn beat Notre Dame 81-57 last December.
The last time Notre Dame and UConn didn’t play against each other in the regular season was 2013-14. Including postseason matchups, the Irish and Huskies have played against each other in each season since 1994-95.
Details of Notre Dame’s 2020-21 schedule have not yet been announced.