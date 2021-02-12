The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the Louisville at Syracuse women’s basketball game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, and the Notre Dame at NC State game scheduled for Monday, Feb. 15, have been postponed.
The postponement of the Louisville-Syracuse game follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Louisville women’s basketball program. The postponement of the Notre Dame-NC State game follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Notre Dame women’s basketball program.
Notre Dame fell to then No. 1-ranked Louisville, 71-65, last Sunday.
Both programs are adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com