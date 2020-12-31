CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Notre Dame will say goodbye to 2020 on a winning note, defeating the University of Miami, 71-60, in an Atlantic Coast Conference clash in Coral Gables, Fla., Thursday afternoon.
The Irish (4-4, 2-2 ACC) received double-digit scoring contributions from Maddy Westbeld, Destinee Walker, Dara Mabrey and Sam Brunelle, as the group combined for 62 of the team’s 71 points.
Walker and Mabrey tied for the team lead with 17 points each. Walker scored 12 of her points in the first half while Mabrey took over in the second, where she recorded 12. Walker finished 7-of-8 from the free-throw line to go with her season-high eight rebounds, while Mabrey went 4-of-5 from deep and tied her career high of six assists.
Westbeld shot 7-of-12 from the floor to finish with 15 points and seven assists. Lastly, Sam Brunelle dropped 13 points, with 11 coming in the fourth quarter thanks to three triples.
“I’m super proud of my group and proud of this team to come down to Miami and get this win on the road,” ND coach Niele Ivey stated. “It was a great testament of us bouncing back from our last game. We came back and really worked on our defensive effort and playing better together. Thought we were more disciplined and everyone stepped up when I needed them to.”
Miami is 4-3 and 1-3.
NOTRE DAME (4-4): Westbeld 7-12 0-2 15, Vaughn 1-4 0-0 2, Mabrey 6-11 1-2 17, Peoples 3-6 0-0 6, Prohaska 0-3 0-0 0, Brunelle 5-9 0-0 13, Walker 5-14 7-8 17, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-60 9-14 71
MIAMI (4-3): Harden 4-11 0-0 9, Mbandu 2-4 0-0 4, Banks 7-18 1-3 18, Marshall 3-10 0-0 8, Mason 3-9 5-8 11, Huston 1-2 1-1 3, Roby 0-2 0-0 0, Erjavec 1-5 0-0 2, Johnson Sidi Baba 0-0 0-0 0, Gony 2-6 0-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-67 7-14 60
ND 14 17 19 21 — 71
Miami 13 9 20 18 — 60
3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 8-17 (Westbeld 1-2, Mabrey 4-5, Prohaska 0-1, Brunelle 3-4, Walker 0-5), Miami 7-28 (Harden 1-5, Banks 3-8, Marshall 2-7, Mason 0-2, Erjavec 0-3, Gony 1-3). Assists_Notre Dame 11 (Mabrey 6), Miami 11 (Banks 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Notre Dame 44 (Team 3-9), Miami 38 (Mason 4-7). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 16, Miami 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.