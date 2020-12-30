WHO: Notre Dame (3-4, 1-2 ACC) vs. Miami (4-2, 1-2).
WHEN: Thursday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla.
TV: ACC Network.
RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM).
NOTING: As of Tuesday afternoon, all 12 Irish players who have dressed this season remained healthy coming off holiday break and are available for Thursday’s game, according to coach Niele Ivey. … The coach also said junior forward Danielle Cosgrove is on target to return in early February after taking a leave of absence during the first semester, and added that no timeline for a debut has been firmed up for freshman forward Nat Marshall, still working back from a December 2019 knee injury. … Miami, like ND, will be playing for the first time in 11 days. The Hurricanes are coming off a 78-47 loss at No. 4 North Carolina State. Their other defeat is 69-58 against No. 18 Syracuse. They’re 4-0 against unranked teams. … Cane leaders are senior guard Kelsey Marshall, averaging 14.5 points; junior forward Destiny Harden at 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds; senior guard Taylor Mason at 9.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists; and senior guard Endia Banks at 7.0 points. … Besides graduating honorable mention All-American center Beatrice Mompremier (16.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg) from last season’s 15-15 club, Miami suffered a key setback when senior guard Mykea Gray (12.7 ppg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 steals) sustained a season-ending knee injury in November. … Irish pacesetters are freshman Maddy Westbeld (17.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg), Destinee Walker (11.8 ppg), Anaya Peoples (11.4 ppg, 6.3 rpg), Dara Mabrey (10.6 ppg, 2.7 apg, 14-of-32 on 3-pointers) and Sam Brunelle (9.6 ppg, 10-of-23 on 3s). … Westbeld is just 9-of-27 on 2-pointers over three ACC games after going 25-of-43 over four pre-conference games. … Notre Dame whipped visiting Miami 76-53 last season (Brunelle 25 points, Walker 21) for what would wind up its most lopsided ACC win of the season. One year earlier, it was the host Hurricanes stunning the eventual national runner-up Irish 72-65 for one of ND’s only two league losses. … The Irish are 8-2 all-time on New Year’s Eve, their most recent such outing being a 96-73 win at Wake Forest in 2017. They went 8-1 on the occasion under Muffet McGraw, the loss being 62-51 against visiting No. 1 Tennessee in 2005. They’re 4-0 on the date in true road games. … The Canes are 6-2 on New Year’s Eve. Miami and ND have not faced each other on the date.
QUOTING: “I think I have a great group as far as character. They want to get better, they want to work, and so I thought the energy was great. You could tell coming back they’re so happy to be back amongst each other, because they’re very close, but you also just have that re-energized spirit. You’ve had a couple days just to relax and be with family, so it’s always exciting to come back. We’re blessed to say we’re here, we’re blessed to play this game, we’re blessed to practice.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on the players’ mood upon their return to workouts this week after six days off.