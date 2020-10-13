On her Twitter page Tuesday, Notre Dame junior forward Danielle Cosgrove announced that she will be taking a leave of absence from the Notre Dame women's basketball team.
"There is nothing more important than mental health and I've been struggling with mine for quite some time," Cosgrove wrote.
Cosgrove says her goal is to return to the Irish during the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
"I remain committed to my teammates and I'm excited to support them as they prepare for the upcoming season," wrote Cosgrove. "I am forever grateful for your endless support on this journey and I love you all so much!"
In the past two seasons, Cosgrove has averaged just over nine minutes of playing time, two points and a rebound per game.