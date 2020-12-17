SOUTH BEND — Back-to-back driving layins by Anaya Peoples on her birthday helped lift Notre Dame to a thrilling 84-78 women’s basketball victory over No. 25 Virginia Tech on Thursday night at Purcell Pavilion.
Peoples beat her defender with a vicious crossover for a 77-75 lead at 1:19 to go as ND took the lead for good, then made a sweeping drive at 31 seconds left to stretch the gap to 79-75.
In between those two baskets, freshman Maddy Westbeld forced a turnover with Abby Prohaska chasing down the loose ball for the Irish.
Westbeld scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame (3-3, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Sam Brunelle added 17 points in 26 minutes off the bench and drained 5-of-9 shots outside the arc.
Peoples finished with 15 points to go with team highs of eight rebounds and three steals.
Oft-unstoppable sophomore center Elizabeth Kitley paced all scorers with 25 points for the Hokies (6-1, 1-1). She was 10-of-15 from the field and 5-of-5 at the line.
Freshman Georgia Amoore added 23 points and was 5-of-12 from distance.
Destinee Walker did not play for the Irish. She had started 35 of 36 games since joining the team prior to last season.
Notre Dame hits the road for the first time since its season-opening 86-85 loss at Ohio when it visits Clemson for a 3 p.m. game Sunday.