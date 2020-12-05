WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: IUPUI (2-0) vs. Notre Dame (1-2).
WHEN: Sunday, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame.
TV/WEB: ACCNX.
RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM).
NOTING: The Jaguars — coming off their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth and featuring two-time reigning Horizon League Player of the Year Macee Williams — have rolled to road wins in each of their first two games, 85-61 at Northern Illinois last week and 73-49 at Ball State on Monday. … Williams, a 6-2 senior post from Indiana's Fountain Central High School, has scored 50 points and grabbed 20 rebounds over those two contests to go with 21-of-30 from the field. She averaged 17.5 points and 9.0 boards while hitting 59% from the field last season, when IUPUI went 23-8 with Horizon regular-season and league tourney crowns (good for an automatic bid in the NCAA field before that event was canceled). … Junior guard Destiny Perkins is averaging 12.0 points and 2.5 steals for IUPUI, while senior guard Sydney Roule is at 9.0 points and 4.5 assists to go with 6-of-9 marksmanship on 3-pointers. … Former Purdue standout Austin Parkinson (the son of all-time Boiler assist leader Bruce Parkinson) is in his 11th season as Jag coach and has gone 112-50 over the last five-plus years. … Williams and Perkins are among four Indiana-grown starters for IUPUI as Notre Dame continues to face a heavy dose of in-state products. Michigan had four such players Thursday and Miami of Ohio three last Sunday in addition to Kokomo-raised head coach DeUnna Hendrix. … The Irish, coming off a 76-66 loss to the No. 24 Wolverines, are trying to avoid their first 1-3 start since 1994. That ’94-95 club opened 1-6, but finished at 21-10. … Notre Dame leaders are Destinee Walker (16.3 ppg, 3.7 assists), Maddy Westbeld (16.0 ppg, 7.0 rebounds), Dara Mabrey (15.3 ppg, 9-of-23 on 3s for 39%) and Anaya Peoples (14.3 ppg, 7.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals). … Sam Brunelle and Katlyn Gilbert each saw their initial action of the season Thursday after being sidelined the first two games. Brunelle scored six points in 17 minutes before fouling out, Gilbert was just 1-of-6 from the field and 2-of-6 at the line for four points in 29 minutes, but added seven rebounds. … The Irish lead the all-time series with the Jags 3-0, but the teams have not met since a 95-29 Notre Dame home win in November 2010 that stands as the seventh-largest margin of victory in program history.
QUOTING: “I love the depth that we have and I love our guards. I feel like our guards are very fast. We’ve got 3-point shooters on both sides of the wing, so that’s something I want to do all the time.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on why she’s stressing an up-tempo offense.
— Anthony Anderson, Tribune Correspondent