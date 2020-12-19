WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Notre Dame (3-3, 1-1 ACC) vs. Clemson (7-1, 2-1).
WHEN: Sunday, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.
TV: RSN (including Marquee Network on Comcast).
RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM).
NOTING: Clemson stunned host Notre Dame 71-55 a year ago in each team’s Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Despite that first-ever win over the Irish in seven tries, the Tigers went on to finish just 3-15 in the league (ND went 8-10). … Kendall Spray drained 8-of-14 on 3-pointers for 24 points. The 5-5 senior is back and averaging 13.3 points to go with 29-of-63 outside the arc (46%) this season. Spray, who started her career at Tennessee-Martin, is the NCAA’s active leader in career 3s with 323. … Clemson’s 5-0 at home and coming off a 72-69 win Thursday over Florida State. … Besides Spray, Tiger leaders include freshman guard Gabby Elliott (12.8 points per game, 6.4 rebounds), senior Delicia Washington (11.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg), sophomore Amari Robinson (7.9 ppg) and 6-4 senior center Tylar Bennett (4.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.6 blocks). … The Irish are coming off an 84-78 home win over No. 25 Virginia Tech on Thursday and will be on the road for the first time since their season-opening 86-85 loss at Ohio. … ND leaders include freshman Maddy Westbeld (19.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 51% on 2s, 9-of-20 on 3s), Anaya Peoples (13.0 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 2.0 steals), Destinee Walker (11.4 ppg, 20-of-22 free throws), Dara Mabrey (10.8 ppg, 3.2 assists) and Sam Brunelle (10.3 ppg, 9-of-19 on 3s). … Westbeld has scored at least 21 points in each of her last three games and her early-season average is on pace to break Beth (Morgan) Cunningham’s program standard by a freshman of 17.9 in 1993-94. … Walker has not played in any of the last six quarters, with coach Niele Ivey citing a preference for other lineup combinations. Walker was the lone Irish player to appear in all 36 games over the last two seasons prior to Thursday, including 35 starts and a team-leading 34.2 minutes per outing to go with 14.0 points. … Though Notre Dame is just 16-21 since the start of last season, the victory over Tech upped the team’s record against ranked opponents during that span to 4-6, including 1-1 this season.
QUOTING: “We’re kind of point guard by committee until Alasia (Hayes) comes in. She’s a true point guard, has a lot of speed. She’s growing every game and I thought she managed the game really well. I thought her speed was something we needed as far as on-ball pressure. I thought she gave us that and was really solid and poised. … It’s always hard as a freshman being the point guard, running the team, but she’s starting to understand everything.” — Niele Ivey, Notre Dame coach, on Hayes’ play against the Hokies. Hayes had eight points and three assists in 13 minutes off the bench. She never missed a shot and committed one turnover.
— Anthony Anderson, Tribune Correspondent