WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
WHO: Boston College (5-6, 1-6 ACC) vs. Notre Dame (6-5, 4-3).
WHEN: Sunday, noon.
WHERE: Purcell Pavilion, Notre Dame.
TV: ACC Network.
RADIO: WQLQ (99.9 FM).
NOTING: The Irish and Eagles meet for the second time in 11 days. On Jan. 7, BC roared back from a 60-48 deficit over the final 2:35 to stun ND 64-61 and capture what remains its lone league win in seven tries this season. … Notre Dame coughed up six turnovers over the final 2:41 against the pressure of the Eagles, who outscored the Irish 16-1 to end the game. … ND bounced back Thursday to beat visiting Wake Forest 79-72, while BC’s coming off an 89-70 loss at No. 2 Louisville the same night. … In the last matchup, Taylor Soule scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Eagles, while Makayla Dickens added all of her 15 points over the final 17 minutes. … On the season, Soule’s averaging 15.4 points and 6.4 boards. Cameron Swartz is at 12.9 points and Dickens 11.9 for BC. … Center Mikki Vaughn has surged for Notre Dame in its last three games, averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.0 blocks in 28.7 minutes to go with 17-of-22 shooting from the field. … On the season, Maddy Westbeld is averaging 16.3 points (including a career-high 25 against Wake) and 7.2 rebounds to lead the Irish. She’s pacing all ACC freshmen in scoring and is one of just two freshmen in the country averaging at least 16 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals. … Other top scorers for ND, seeking its fourth win in five games, are Destinee Walker at 12.1 points, Dara Mabrey 11.2, Anaya Peoples 10.1 and Sam Brunelle 8.1 points, including 15-of-34 shooting outside the arc. … With that Jan. 7 victory, Boston College became the first ACC team ever to beat Notre Dame three straight times. The Eagles swept the Irish last season, 75-65 at Purcell, then 56-55 at home on Emma Guy’s buzzer beater. … BC is joined by Colorado and Minnesota as the only programs with active three-game winning streaks against Notre Dame, and in the cases of the Buffaloes (1986 to 2003) and Gophers (1994 to 2019), those wins span many years, not the mere 12 months that is the case with the Eagles. No team owns an active four-game winning streak against the Irish.
QUOTING: “Oh, for sure. We’re going to leave everything on the court.” — Abby Prohaska, Notre Dame guard, on whether she sees Sunday’s contest as a revenge game.
— Anthony Anderson, Tribune Correspondent