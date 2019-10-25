SOUTH BEND —The Studebaker National Museum presents a program by Abraham Lincoln portrayer Kevin Wood at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at 201 Chapin St.
The program features Wood recounting stories from Lincoln’s life centering on the 12 turbulent years from 1854 to 1865, including the events which led Lincoln back into politics in the mid-1850s, the ever-escalating increase in tensions, his election as president and, of course, the Civil War.
The program concludes with the opportunity to view Lincoln’s carriage, part of the museum’s carriage collection.
Admission is $2; free for members.
For more information, call 574-235-9714 or 888-391-5600 or visit studebakermuseum.org.
Because of incorrect information provided to The Tribune, the print version of this story on Page A2 of Friday's paper listed the wrong time.
