The next time Notre Dame football hits the road to play Navy, the Irish will be heading to Baltimore.
Navy announced Monday that the Irish and Midshipmen will play their Nov. 12, 2022 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens.
The two teams will resume their annual rivalry this year on Nov. 6 at Notre Dame Stadium. The streak of 93 consecutive years with a Notre Dame-Navy game ended last year due to scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two teams were initially set to play last year in Dublin, Ireland. The game was then moved to Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md., but it was eventually canceled when Notre Dame joined the ACC for the 2020 season. The ACC scheduling agreement allowed for only one non-conference game played in the home state of the ACC team, which the Irish used for a home game against South Florida on Sept. 19.
After last year’s game was canceled, the two schools agreed to extend their contract for annual matchups through 2032. The Irish hold a 79-13-1 advantage in the all-time series with Navy. The last Notre Dame loss to the Midshipmen came in a 28-27 defeat in Jacksonville, Fla., in 2016.
The 2022 game in Baltimore will be the 23rd time the two teams have played in the city. The last meeting in Baltimore ended with a 27-21 victory for Notre Dame in 2008.
The Irish have 11 games currently scheduled for the 2022 season, which will start Sept. 3 at Ohio State.