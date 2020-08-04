Phil Jurkovec may finally start in a Notre Dame game this season, after all.
Jurkovec has been granted immediate eligibility from the NCAA after transferring to Boston College in January, the university announced on Tuesday. It is not known why the NCAA ruled in that manner.
The former Notre Dame backup is expected to start for the Eagles and has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Boston College and Notre Dame were not initially scheduled to meet this season. The ACC added that game as part of its new plan announced last Wednesday.
All 15 members, including Notre Dame, will play a 10-game conference slate and may add a non-conference game that meets certain requirements. Boston College’s home game against Notre Dame does not yet have a date.
The Irish will host the Eagles in 2022.
The 6-foot-5, 227-pound Jurkovec signed to Notre Dame’s 2018 class as a heralded four-star recruit. In 34 games as a starter for Gibsonia (Pa.) Pine-Richland, he recorded 11,144 total yards, 8,202 passing yards, 71 touchdown passes, 43 rushing touchdowns and a 68.4 completion percentage (523-of-765). He posted a 16-0 record and claimed a PIAA Class 6A state championship as a senior.
Rivals ranked Jurkovec as its No. 5 dual-threat quarterback and No. 87 overall player in the class, while 247Sports pegged him No. 4 at the position and No. 115 overall.
In December 2017, Kelly called Jurkovec the best quarterback in the country. That class included Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
“He’s somebody that I could put up against any quarterback that I’ve ever seen,” Kelly said that day.
Yet Jurkovec never started a game at Notre Dame. Ian Book overtook Brandon Wimbush as the starter before playing Wake Forest in 2018. He has since compiled a 23-3 record.
Jurkovec redshirted as a true freshman prior to receiving time in mop-up duty last season. He completed 12-of-16 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns while turning 22 carries into 156 yards in combined action against New Mexico, Bowling Green, Michigan, Duke, Navy, Boston College and Iowa State.
When the Irish defeated the Eagles 40-7 on Nov. 23, Jurkovec completed his only pass attempt for 10 yards and recorded 42 rushing yards on five carries.
Boston College’s players, including Jurkovec, campaigned on social media for his immediate eligibility during the six-month wait before the NCAA’s decision. Players included the hashtag #FreeJurk in their efforts.
One post from Boston College’s Barstool Sports affiliate was attached by Jurkovec to his Instagram story. The picture featured Jurkovec standing behind a jail cell guarded by Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, who had his arms crossed.