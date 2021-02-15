Brian Kelly announced Monday promotions for Notre Dame assistants Brian Polian, left, and Mike Elston, right. Polian, the special teams coordinator, will also hold the title of associate head coach. Elston, the defensive line coach, will also work as the defensive run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian talks with defensive line coach Mike Elston walks the field during practice Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at the Guglielmino Athletics Complex.