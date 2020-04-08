The Kansas City Chiefs are signing former Notre Dame punter Tyler Newsome to a one-year deal. Financial details were not disclosed.
Current starting punter Dustin Colquitt is entering the final year of a contract that pays a base salary of $1.9 million. Colquitt will celebrate his 38th birthday May 6.
The 6-foot-3, 219-pound Newsome was an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was released by the Los Angeles Chargers before the start of the regular season. He finished his college career averaging 44 yards per punt.
