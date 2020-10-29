Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Lawrence both released statements Thursday night on the quarterback’s status.
“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation,” Swinney said in a statement released by Clemson. “He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday.”
The No. 1 Tigers (6-0, 5-0 ACC) will host a Boston College team (4-2, 3-2) led by former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec on Saturday. Given the timing of Lawrence’s positive test, he may also be forced to miss next week’s game at No. 4 Notre Dame (5-0, 4-0). But neither Swinney nor Lawrence mentioned the Notre Dame game in their statements.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I’m following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC,” Lawrence said in part of a statement on Twitter. “The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can’t be there, but I’ll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team.”
The ACC COVID-19 guidelines state that “a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and at least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath).”
Clemson did not announce when Lawrence first dealt with symptoms or which day his positive test was administered. Reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated indicated that Lawrence’s positive test was taken on Wednesday.
If his 10 days of isolation started Wednesday, Lawrence’s last day in isolation could be as soon as the Friday before Clemson plays at Notre Dame. But he wouldn’t have been able to practice with the team and his travel to the game would seemingly have to come on Saturday morning before the game.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST in Notre Dame Stadium.
Clemson will likely start freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, a former five-star recruit, in Lawrence’s absence. Both Rivals and 247Sports ranked Uiagalelei as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Lawrence started the season completing nearly 71-percent of his passes (135-of-191) for 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns with two interceptions in six games.