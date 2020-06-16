Former Notre Dame All-Americans Bob Golic and Aaron Taylor are among 78 FBS players on the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, released today.
There are also seven FBS coaches on the ballot, as well as 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future. The class will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown.
To be eligible for the College hall, a player must have received first-team All-America recognition by a selector that is recognized by the NCAA and utilized to comprise its consensus All-America teams.
A player becomes eligible for consideration by the Foundation’s Honors Courts 10 full seasons after his final year of intercollegiate football played.
Taylor, an offensive tackle. earned consensus All-America honors in 1992 and unanimous honors in '93… He was the 1993 Lombardi Award winner.
Golic, a linebacker, was a unanimous first team All-American and was a finalist for the Lombardi Award in 1978, Ge shares the single-game school record for tackles, with 26 vs. Michigan in 1978, and ranks second in school history with 479 career tackles.
Wide receiver/kick returner Rocket Ismail was ND’s most recent inductee, in the 2019 class. The Irish have the most honorees in the College Football Hall of Fame with 47 players and six coaches.
