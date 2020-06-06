Three-star cornerback Ryan Barnes verbally committed to Notre Dame on Saturday, announcing the news via Twitter.
The commitment continues an eventful first three months on the job for new cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Four-star corner Philip Riley and N.C. State grad transfer corner Nick McCloud pledged to the Irish last month.
Notre Dame offered Barnes a scholarship on March 25. The Gaithersburg (Md.) Quince Orchard product grew up as an Irish football fan. He visited campus on multiple occasions throughout childhood during trips to see his grandparents, who live approximately 50 miles southeast of South Bend near Winona Lake, Ind.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Barnes projects as a corner but could play safety. 247Sports ranks Barnes as its No. 34 corner and No. 439 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class. Rivals pegs him No. 55 at the position. Michigan, Clemson, Florida, Florida State and Georgia are among other schools to offer Barnes.
This Irish class of 11 commits now ranks No. 11 and No. 15 on Rivals and 247Sports, respectively.
Dacula (Ga.) High safety Kaleb Edwards could be the next defensive back recruit to land at Notre Dame. Check back later for a more updated version of this story.
100% Committed...Blessed, Honored & Thankful pic.twitter.com/9ZXf3nQORt— Ryan “Bo” Barnes (@Bo11Ryan) June 6, 2020
#WeAreND pic.twitter.com/qOxcMVcJYJ— Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) June 6, 2020
#GoldRush21 ☘️ DMM pic.twitter.com/bpnoSAEjBk— Mike Mickens (@CoachMickens) June 6, 2020
Big Day for @NDFootball!! We just got a Whole Lot BETTER!!!🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀 #GoIrish #WhosNext pic.twitter.com/X1jcFzp47E— John McNulty (@CoachJ_Mc) June 6, 2020
(1) comment
Good to see you report on football. How about a course in logic before you stray too far away from what you know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.