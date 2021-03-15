Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday, but the star quarterback won’t be leaving football completely.
Brees, who played 20 seasons for the New Orleans Saints and San Diego Chargers, will join NBC Sports as a game analyst for Notre Dame football home games and a studio analyst for “Football Night in America.” Brees will also be featured on coverage of the Olympics and Super Bowl LVI, NBC Sports shared in a press release Monday.
Brees, who was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist (1999 and 2000) during his Purdue career, had been connected to the job with NBC Sports since last April when the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Brees had reached a post-retirement deal with NBC.
Brees will work alongside play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico in the TV booth for Notre Dame games. Tony Dungy, who replaced Doug Flutie last season as the lead analyst next to Tirico, will leave his role on ND telecasts and return his focus to NFL studio work, an NBC spokesperson told the Tribune.
Brees ended his NFL career as the all-time leader in career passing yards (80,358), career completions (7,142) and consecutive games with a touchdowns pass (54). He was named Super Bowl XLIV MVP following a 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in 2010 and was selected to 13 Pro Bowls.
Brees finished his Purdue career with a 1-2 record as a starter against Notre Dame with losses in 1998 (31-30) and 2000 (23-21) and a win in 1999 (28-23). He completed 61 of his 98 passes for 799 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions in those three games.
The Irish are scheduled to host the Boilermakers this season on Sept. 18. The two teams haven’t met since 2014.