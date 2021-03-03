The NFL Scouting Combine won’t look the same this year, but Notre Dame will be well-represented in the critical part of the NFL Draft process.
Eleven former Notre Dame players were invited to participate in this year’s combine: offensive lineman Aaron Banks, Liam Eichenberg, Robert Hainsey, Tommy Kraemer, defensive ends Adetokunbo Ogundeji, Daelin Hayes, wide receivers Javon McKinley and Ben Skowronek, quarterback Ian Book, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end Tommy Tremble.
Only Ohio State, with 14, had more players invited than Notre Dame. Both Alabama and Georgia had 11 players invited as well.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Combine won’t include in-person workouts in Indianapolis this year. Instead, the NFL will rely on pro days hosted by colleges. According to NFL.com, Notre Dame’s Pro Day will be held March 31.
The invitations to this year’s combine bring opportunities for online interviews with NFL personnel, limited in-person medical exams and online psychological testing.
Nine former Notre Dame players were invited to last year’s combine. Six of them were later selected in the NFL Draft: tight end Cole Kmet (Chicago Bears), wide receiver Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh Steelers), defensive end Julian Okwara (Detroit Lions), cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (Charlotte Panthers), defensive end Khalid Kareem (Cincinnati Bengals) and safety Alohi Gilman (Los Angeles Chargers).