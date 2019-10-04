This one might get one-sided. Really one-sided.
NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels touch only briefly on Saturday's game between No. 9 Notre Dame (3-1) and Bowling Green (1-3) in this episode of Pod of Gold Extra Point before moving on to other topics.
Like why Brian VanGorder is so disliked even now, nearly three seasons after being fired by Brian Kelly (6:37). They also break down the Irish four games into the 2019 by position and hand out position grades (17:33). Also included are predictions for Saturday's game. Just how lopsided will it get? (45:00).
"Pod of Gold" and "Pod of Gold Extra Point" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
