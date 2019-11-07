It's basketball season! Kind of, sort of, not just yet. Still, we start with a little Notre Dame hoops (2:00) after the Irish opened the season Wednesday with a loss to No. 9 North Carolina.
Then we get deep into football. Like how Notre Dame sidestepped a possible upset by Virginia Tech (5:00) and Ian Book's development at quarterback (10:00).
How can Irish fans who don't have the ACC Network on their cable system see Saturday's game (19:00)? Carter also gives us the latest on the verbal commitment of Ohio State transfer Isaiah Pryor (33:30) and we get into Duke predictions at 44:25.
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
