On the heels of one rivalry game — a win over USC — comes another for No. 8 Notre Dame.
Kind of. Sort of. Not really?
Is No 20 Michigan still a rival? And what exactly is going on in Ann Arbor these days with the Wolverines' head coach? NDI's Tom Noie and Carter Karels take a deep dive into Michigan on this preview of Saturday's showdown at Michigan Stadium. They're joined by Dallas Morning news assistant sports editor Scott Bell, where they talk all things maize and blue. And blue and maize.
Also discussed are Notre Dame's keys to victory (32:11), whether this Notre Dame team is better than last year (43:04), predictions (45:40) and what might happen should Notre Dame beat Michigan and roll through the rest of its regular-season schedule (48:15).
"Pod of Gold" can be listened to in a number of different places. The audio file can be found at the end of this story. Hit the share arrow in the top right corner of the player if you'd like to download it directly. The podcast should appear on various platforms soon after being uploaded here.
Pick your preference below.
